Police name burglary suspect

— A Granger man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed a local restaurant at gunpoint.

Jose Maria Mancilla-Gutierrez, 32, is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

Mancilla-Gutierrez was arrested Monday night, about four hours after police posted a Facebook message seeking the public’s help in his capture after he allegedly robbed El Charrito Restaurant, 2695 E. Lincoln Ave.

“The break in the case is due to the contribution of concerned citizens who assisted with the identification of Mancilla from the surveillance photograph,” Bailey said. “Mancilla was taken into custody without incident just off of Yakima Valley Highway, west of Sunnyside.”

A later check of the area turned up a gun he allegedly used in the heist, Bailey said.

Mancilla-Gutierrez reportedly ordered a meal at about 9 p.m. Saturday, records show. When paying for his food, he displayed a silver-colored handgun.

He then took an unspecified amount of money and fled in a white passenger car, records show.