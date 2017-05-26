Review sought

RICHLAND — A Congressman from Sunnyside is among those seeking a review of the federal Department of Energy following a tunnel collapse May 9 at the Hanford Site.
“What actions has DOE taken, or is planning to take, to improve monitoring of aging facilities to ensure structural stability?” a letter from Rep. Dan Newhouse and five other members of the Northwest’s congressional delegation asked in a letter sent Wednesday to the federal Government Accountability Office.
