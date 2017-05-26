Tribute set in Mabton

Memorial Day service schedule Memorial Day services will be at various sites around the lower valley. Mabton Memorial Day services will be at 2 p.m. at Mabton Cemetery on Vance Road. Sunnyside Sunnyview VFW, AmVets, and American Legion member will place 1,600 flags on the graves of all veterans buried in Sunnyside and Outlook ceremonies at 6 a.m. Saturday. An Outlook Cemetery service will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by one at 11 a.m. at the war memorial in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens on Van Belle Road. Grandview The Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of the American Legion Memorial Day ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the local cemetery on Cemetery Road. Prosser The local VFW Post will host a pre-Memorial Day breakfast at 7 a.m. at the post home on Monday. Memorial Day services will be at 8:30 a.m. at the Prosser Cemetery. Zillah The local American Legions Post No. 130 will have Memorial Day services at the city cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday.

— As he looks around the city cemetery overlooking the Yakima River, Rudy Cortez wonders who will pick up the duties of honoring the native sons buried there after he is gone.

Today, Cortez and a small group of volunteers were out putting American flags at each of the 137 veterans’ headstones.

He is also organizing a small Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday to pay tribute to veterans.

“We won’t have it at 11 a.m., like most other services and it won’t be anything fancy, just a few words and a 21-gun salute,” Cortez said.

But, it will be enough to remember men like John Reilly, a U.S. marine who fought in World War I and Arthur Perusse, who was a private in the medical corps during World War II.

“I remember John at our Legion meetings trying to stand up straight to salute, and thinking how hard it was for him. He was a real character,” Cortez said.

Cortez said Perusse and Reilly both died in December 1964.

They are buried side by side in the Mabton Cemetery.



Their memories are preserved in a carefully kept book Cortez refers to as the flags are distributed.

Cortez feels a responsibility to his fellow veterans.

“I served in the National Guard during the Korean Conflict,” the 87-year-old man said. “I’m always careful to say the conflict as a member of the 420th Anti Artillery Battalion of the Yakima Valley.

“We trained and were on the list to be deployed but at the last minute our orders to go overseas were cancelled,” Cortez said.

He is proud he served the U.S. military, as did three of his younger brothers – Joe and Francisco and Ricardo.

A member of the Grandview AmVet Post, Cortez was a part of the now defunct Mabton American Legion.

He also is a member of the Lower Valley Honor Guard

Monday, he’ll be dressed in his honor guard uniform for the Mabton ceremony after having helped with other memorial services around the valley.

It’s a small price to pay honor to the memories of those solider who have gone on before.

I just wonder who will carry on this tradition when I’m gone,” Cortez said.