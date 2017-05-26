Two hold up US Bank in Granger

— A federal agency is helping the Police Department in the search for two suspects who robbed the local US Bank branch, 110 Main St.

The bank was robbed at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s police log shows.

“Two subjects are believed responsible, and they displayed a weapon,” FBI spokeswoman Ayn S. Dietrich-Williams said. “They were thoroughly covered, so investigators are actively working to try to develop more information that could help identify them.”

Armed robbery in the small town’s business district is a rarity.

Gail Johnson, who works two doors down at Stan’s Barbershop, was surprised to hear the news.

“I’ve been here 30 years and never heard of anything like that,” she said.

Law enforcement is counting on close community ties to solve the case.

“Investigators ask the public to think about the last 24 hours and share any information — no matter how small — that might have relevance to this investigation,” Dietrich-Williams said. “Perhaps they saw something unusual on Main Street or observed uncharacteristic behavior of their neighbor or acquaintance.”

Local officials and US Bank employees declined to comment on the case.

Anyone with tips can call local police at 509-854-2656 or the FBI at 206-622-0460.