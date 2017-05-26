Two Valley students named

— Two lower valley residents earned academic honors at Wenatchee Valley College for the winter quarter.

Jorge Villegas of Sunnyside was named to President’s List for earning a grade point average of 4.00 in 12 or more college-level graded credits.

Brady Widner of Zillah was named to the Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more college-level graded credits.