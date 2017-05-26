Two vie for Sheriff’s post

— Two long-time law enforcement veterans will seek the Benton County Sheriff’s post this fall.

Interim Sheriff Jerry Hatcher will be challenged by Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin.

County Commissioners appointed Hatcher to replace Steve Keane, who retired in April due to health reasons.

Lattin’s law enforcement career began in 1989 with the Ellensburg Police Department. He has been with the Kennewick Police Department since 1990.

Hatcher has 24 years of law enforcement experience, including 10 at a command level including his previous role as undersheriff.