Workshop planned

— The School District’s “Together We Can,” an evening of educational workshops will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. on June 1 at Compass High School, 913 W. Second St.

The district-wide event, which will include dinner, a resource fair and parent workshops. Dinner and the fair are 5 to 6 p.m. Parent workshops take place 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Childcare will be provided and interpreters will be available.