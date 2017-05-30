1B, 2B, 1A track teams bring home medals

— One competitor from Lower Yakima Valley area teams won the state title in his in individual events at the 1B, 2B, 1A track and field championships at Eastern Washington University.

Zillah’s Ryan Slack claimed the title in the triple jump and Armando Reyes of Kiona-Benton won the shot put event, both in 1A action.

Slack’s best leap for the title was 46-07.75. Seren Dances of Port Townsend was runner-up with a distance of 44-09.75.

Slack won other medals, as well. He was third in the long jump and high jump events. In the long jump, he had a leap of 22-01.25. Dances won the event with a leap of 22-09.00, and Slack’s teammate, Spencer Van Antwerp was seventh at a distance of 21-00.25.

In the high jump, Slack cleared 6-04.00. Devin Merksick won the state title, clearing 6-08.00, and Nathan Whitaker of Zillah was 13th with a height clearance of 5-08.00.

Slack also garnered a fourth-place medal in the 100-meter dash. In the preliminary race on Friday, he qualified for the finals in 11.10. Granger’s Keanu Cantu ran in the first heat of the preliminaries in a time of 11.71. Slack’s was the third best time during those races.

Saturday, he raced to the finish in 11.41, and Caleb Perry claimed the state title in 11.03.

For Kiona-Benton, Daniel Rizin earned two 7th-place medals. He was on the podium for the 1A javelin and discus events. In the javelin, he had a throw of 164-06, while Zillah’s Alex Cuevas had a distance of 144-04 for 15th. The winning distance of 191-09 belonged to Zach Annanie of Lakeside.

In the discus, Rizin tossed the disc 141-09. The winner, Jared Boswell of Deer Park, had a throw of 162-06.

7th-place honors were garnered by Zillah’s Madison Elizondo and the girls 4x400 relay team, as well. Elizondo clocked 2:25.32 in the 800-meter race finals. She had a better preliminary time of 2:24.78. Isa Meyers of Northwest won the title in 2:17.30.

The Leopards relay team — Elizondo, Kalen Johnson, Kaia John and Addison Krueger — clocked 4:10.55 in the finals. In the preliminaries, they were two-hundredths of a second faster, 4:10.35. The winning team was Freeman in 3:59.00.

Eighth place medals were also handed out at the meet.

Justin Favilla of the Leopards was eighth in the 110-meter boys hurdles, clocking 16.42 in the finals. He qualified in 15.98. Dances won the title in 15.42.

Armando Reyes of the Bears finished eighth in the shot put, throwing a distance of 48-02.00. Ryan Nilles of Omak had the best distance of 56-06.25.

Other athletes to compete in the finals for their schools performed well.

Mayu Molina of Granger was 10th in the javelin with a distance of 113-00; Zillah’s Johnson was 11th in the 3200-meter race, clocking 12:11.48; Jenny Nobbs of the Leopards placed 13th in the high jump with a distance of 4-08.00; and Samantha Bowman of Zillah was 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 32-05.75.

Competing in the preliminaries were Maci Favilla in the 100-meter hurdles (16.80), the boys 4x400 — Dawson Husted, Jace Ziegler, Justin Favilla and Nathan Whitaker — (45.69), Ziegler in the 400-meter race (52.71), and John in the 400-meter race (1:02.75), all of Zillah.

Granger’s Eric Ang competed in the boys 800-meter preliminaries, clocking 2:13.82.

There were also three medals awarded to Bickleton in the 1B competition.

Michael Gannon was sixth in the pole vault with a distance of 10-00.00. Teammate Cody Allenton was 13th (8-06.00).

Scott McBride was seventh in the discus with a throw of 98-00, and Riley Brown was eighth in he triple jump with a leap of 36-10.25.

The 4x400 relay — Brown, Allenton, Cesareo Arriaga and Kyle Underwood — clocked 3:56.74 in the preliminary race, failing to qualify for the finals.