Brick building under remake

SUNNYSIDE — Work is continuing as Lori and Chris Gardner work to transform the little square brick building at the corner of Railroad Avenue and Seventh Street.
The building, which has been a realtor office, and served as a Chamber of Commerce office for a time, will soon be known as the French Vanilla Market.
