Chief Perales guilty of false swearing

— The police chief will serve 10 days under house arrest for lying during a court proceeding.

Robert Perales, 54, pleaded guilty to false swearing in an agreement reached Friday in Yakima County District Court, records show.

He was scheduled to go to trial June 5 on charges of first-degree perjury and felony stalking-domestic violence, records show.

Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the other charges will be dropped as part of the plea deal.

“This was a hotly contested case based on the facts with risks for both the state and the defendant,” Brusic said. “However, this conviction, though a gross misdemeanor, is still a crime of dishonesty and provides now a historical record relating to the underlying allegations.”

Besides house arrest, to be completed by June 30, Perales agreed to pay a $500 fine and enter an anger management program, records show.

His attorney, Blaine Connaughton of Yakima, did not return a message seeking comment as of press time.

Perales’ charges stem from accusations in May 2015 by former girlfriend Imelda Mancinas that he was possessive and controlling, records show. She believed Perales was a danger to her and her children.

Perales visited a store Mancinas owns in Sunnyside, records show. He allegedly wanted to speak with her about rekindling their relationship.

Mancinas said she attempted to move to the back of her store to get away from Perales, but he followed her, records show. In the back of the store, he allegedly grabbed her arm to prevent her from leaving the shop, according to court documents filed last year.

At one point, a judge ordered Perales to turn in his firearms, records show. That order was lifted about a month later when a no-contact order agreement was reached.

The perjury charge, the false swearing he eventually plead guilty to, stems from testimony Perales provided the District Court handling the case, records show.

Perales swore under oath he only went to Mancinas’ residence one time on the weekend of May 2-3, 2015, records show. He also denied using his Granger police vehicle at that time.

However, court documents issued after Perales’ testimony in June 2015 claim his patrol vehicle was at Mancinas’ residence four times in a span of 10 hours that weekend, records show.

That is based on data the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office obtained from Perales’ car, records show.

Granger city officials confirmed Friday that Perales is still on paid administrative leave. He was put on leave in February 2016 when charges first surfaced.

Mayor Jose Trevino, a former Sunnyside police officer, referred all questions about the city’s next steps to the city’s contract attorney, Kirk Ehlis with the Yakima firm of Menke Jackson Beyer.

Ehlis did not reply to a message seeking comment as of press time.

Richard Schuster has been the city’s interim police chief since November. He replaced Dave Leary, who was appointed when Perales was placed on leave.

If Perales does resume a law enforcement career at Granger or elsewhere, he will do so as part of Yakima County’s Brady list.

The list contains the names of law enforcement officers who have faced allegations of being dishonest in their official duties. The information may be shared with defense attorneys.

“He will now be placed on the Brady list and must be disclosed on any case in which he is named or called as a witness,” Brusic said.