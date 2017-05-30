Drive a little for pizza

DONALD — A little drive down the Yakima Valley Highway will bring pizza lovers to HopTown Wood Fired Pizza.
It is now open from 4 to 8 p.m. in the old Donald Mercantile Store.
Previously, it was only available in Yakima at Bale Breakers Brewery.
