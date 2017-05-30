Knights win hard-fought 4th-place trophy

— The third year’s the charm for Sunnyside Christian High School’s softball team.

The Knights won their first state trophy for fourth place in the state softball tournament, losing 3-9 to Colton on Saturday.

The Knights faced down the team that some might consider a nemesis in the 1B state championships Friday.

Quilcene has for the past two years kept Sunnyside Christian from entering the trophy games.

The teams weren’t supposed to compete in the same bracket to start this year’s tournament at Kiwanis Park, but a mix-up by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association placed them in the first game of the weekend against one another.

It appeared as though the Knights would finally dispatch Quilcene going into the seventh inning with a 4-1 lead.

The Rangers scored their first run in the first inning, but were unable to capitalize on any other hits against Sunnyside Christian pitcher Aydan Harrington for the next five.

However, miscues in what would have been the final inning opened the door for Quilcene to tie the game, 4-4, and send the teams into an extra inning.

Again, the Knights battled. Destiny Fonseca made it to third base with a hit and a couple steals. She ran for home plate when Alyssa Martin hit a single and slid. The ball got to the Rangers’ catcher in time and the umpire deemed Fonseca out, stripping Sunnyside Christian of what would have been the winning run as some argued it was the wrong call.

Quilcene got the three outs it needed to step up to the plate against Harrington for the bottom of the inning and secured the win with one final run.

Sunnyside Christian, although disappointed, was determined and bounced back from the loss to defeat Wishkah Valley, 7-0, later the same day.

The victory put the Knights in contention against Almira-Coulee-Hartline on Saturday. The teams were vying for a chance to play in the 3rd/4th-place game, and Sunnyside Christian was the hungrier of the two teams.

The Knights dispatched the Warriors 10-0 and secured a trophy game against Colton.

In the game against Almira-Coulee-Hartline, The Knights got a run in the first inning, 5 in the second, 2 in the fourth and 2 in the fifth.

They faced two pitchers — Tiffany Boutain and Sarah Bradshaw. Boutain allowed the Knights to get 7 hits and 4 runs, while they had 4 hits and 6 runs against Bradshaw. Bradshaw struck out 4 Sunnyside Christian batters.

Getting 3 hits apiece were Alyssa Martin and Sailor Liefke. Martin hit a triple and had 3 RBIs, and Liefke also struck a triple and collected 4 RBIs. Sending runners home on their hits, as well, were Fonseca, Annalise den Hoed and Kristen Broersma.

Pitcher Aydan Harrington struck out 4 and gave up 2 hits.

“We played great both offensively and defensively against ACH,” Knights coach Kelly Harrington said. “I was very proud of the girls to rally twice after a heartbreaking loss to Quilcene.”

Against Colton, Sunnyside Christian had 9 hits, “... but we couldn’t string them together to score more runs,” the coach said.

The only batter to get any RBIs was Fonseca, who had 2 off her two singles, Harrington said.

“Overall, I couldn’t be prouder of this group of girls,” she said.

She said the competition in the 1B state tournament was competitive and the Knights were happy to be among the teams.

Sunnyside Christian competed against the No. 1-state ranked team to start the tournament and the No. 3 ranked team to finish, according to the rankings on MaxPreps.com.