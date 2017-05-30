Lest we forget...

— The Lower Yakima Valley remembered America’s ‘heroic’ dead yesterday at Memorial Day Services in Outlook, Sunnyside, Grandview and Mabton.

More than 100 people turned out at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens cemetery to remember airmen, seamen, guardsmen, soldiers and Marines.

Keynote speaker garrison Cmd. Sgt. Mstr. Ramon M. Dang Sr. of the Yakima Firing Rang told event-goers to still have fun, but on the holiday, but not to forget the sacrifices of our nation’s “heroic dead.”

“Do not forget how you got this day off,” he said. Pause to honor all generations of American service members.”

Dang said Memorial Day was set aside to remember service members who have passed away. But he also encouraged attendees to have fun and enjoy the freedoms we have today because of the sacrifices of military personnel who have died in our nation’s service.

“Today, we share a common sorrow,” he said. “It is up to us to make sure the legacy of our nation’s fallen is passed on.”

And not just on the holiday.

“Every day, take a minute to say thank you for our fallen,” he said. “Never forget, nor let your children forget.”

The Sunnyside program was one of only four observances locally.

In Grandview, a crowd of 50 people honored the living on Memorial Day.

“Remember not only the fallen, but the families of the fallen,” American Legion Post No. 57 Cmdr. Bob Gates said during a service yesterday at Grandview Cemetery.

He shared a poem by Lt. Wickersham, an American fighting in France during World War I. The poem, “A Mother’s Pain,” spoke of mothers as “the hero” of The Great War.

Wickersham died in battle the day after writing the poem, Gates said.

The message of honoring the living and the fallen was also emphasized as Nancy Davidson read aloud the names of Grandview’s “Gold Star Mothers,” those whose children perished in war.

Coralea Pickett of the local Amvets Auxiliary played “Taps” to close out the service.

Back in Sunnyside, 17-year-old Alyssa Martin played “Taps” to close out the observance there and at another in her home town of Outlook.

Less than two dozen people turned out in Outlook earlier in the day, where the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and AmVets led the observances.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3482 Cmdr. Bill Ingram, Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 3482 Auxiliary President Leon Brons, American Veterans Post No. 3733 Joe Rodriguez, American Veterans Ladies Auxiliary Post. No. 3733 President Belba Fujiura and American Legion Post No. 73 Cmdr. Greg Schlieve all participated in both observances, as did Chaplain Jerry Vrieling, the honor guard and the American Legion’s Leroy Workhoven.

Gene Lange of Grandview rang a bell in honor of the area’s war dead and the 38 veterans who died during the last year.

In Mabton, the area’s last public ceremony began at 2 p.m.

Ingram was the keynote speaker and said the meaning of Memorial Day continues despite distractions.

“For many, Memorial Day is a time for barbecues,” Ingram said. “If you want to know the true meaning of Memorial Day, ask a veteran.”

Mabton event organizer Rudy Cortez praised the Lower Valley Honor Guard, which provided 12-gun salutes at Memorial Day ceremonies that began with Outlook’s at 9:30 a.m.

“Thank you, thank you very much,” he said. “It’s been a long day.”