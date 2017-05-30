Lower Yakima Valley teams fall short at state

Granger and Zillah found the state 1A high school tennis tournament a bit of a tough proposition last weekend at the Yakima Tennis Club courts.

Neither school scored in the team standings. There were two individual victories by Granger and one for Zillah. One of Zillah’s losses was administered by Granger.

“Our kids ran into some really good players,” Granger coach Alfredo Cardenas said. “But it was a great year. We had several first-year players.”

Granger’s Malachi Cumpston and Zillah’s Ryan Anderson played in the boys singles brackets. Cumpston lost to Bryce Robison of Chelan, 0-6, 0-6. Anderson lost to Joel Cladera-Garcia of Riverside by the same score in opening action.

Those losses threw Cumpston and Anderson into a struggle for survival against one another.

Anderson won the first set of his second match, 6-2, but Cumpston came back to claim the match with 7-5 and 6-2 set victories.

The Leopards player was eliminated in the tournament.

Cumpston ran into Andy Simmerman of Freeman. The Spartans’ stay in Yakima ended with a three set loss. He won the first, 6-4, but lost the others via 0-6, 2-6 scores.

The other Granger victory was turned in by the doubles team of Jake and Trennen Slade in the first round. They took down Earl Howard III and Keith Justice of University Prep, 6-0, 6-1.

The Slades played a good second match but fell, 4-6, 3-6, to Dylan Sam and Reghav Agrawal of Charles Wright Academy. The final loss for the Slades was in a match that would have placed the Spartans in contention for the 4th/7th-place match. They fell by identical 1-6 scores to Josh Wahbrumberg and Wilson Mosier of University Prep.

In other boys doubles action, Beau Widner and Payton Whitaker produced Zillah’s lone win. They lost to Max Cheeseman and Jay Nearents of Chelan, 1-6, 3-6 in the first round, dropping into the consolation rounds.

They defeated Case Martin and Alex Poppel of St. George’s 6-1, 7-5, but exited the tournament with a 5-7, 2-6 loss to Micah Larson and Collin Hendrickson of Chelan, who moved into the 5th/8th-place bracket.

In girls singles play, Granger’s Naya Roettger lost to Penelope Owen of Seattle Academy, 1-6 1-6 in early action. The sophomore came back for a first-set win over Eden Daniels of Deer Park, 6-3, but lost the following sets 2-6 and 0-6 to fall out of the tournament.

The girls doubles team of Abbie Myers and Makilie Hernandez of the Leopards played only two matches.

They lost to Laney Schomo and Mei Ge of Charles Wright via identical 2-6 scores. The Zillah duo exited the tournament with a 1-6, 0-6 loss to Sonja Markis and Taylor More of Lakeside.