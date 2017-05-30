Medalists return to Lower Yakima Valley

— Several medals were added to the count for three Lower Yakima Valley 2A and 4A teams at the state track and field championships at Tahoma High School on Friday and Saturday.

Gunner Chronis of Grandview was the only medalist on Thursday, claiming third in the long jump.

Friday, Prosser’s Oliver Davis one-upped the Greyhounds, earning the state title in the boys high jump event. He cleared 6-05.00 for top honors.

Grandview’s Ricardo Abarca, who was 12th in the long jump, matched his teammate with a third-place medal in the pole vault. He cleared 14-06.00, while Sedro-Woolley’s Thomas Janicki earned the state title, clearing 15-00.00.

The Mustangs garnered another medal in the boys 400-meter dash. Skylar Gray raced to the finish in 50.75 Saturday. He qualified in 50.97 the day prior.

Winning the event was Davis Mihelich of Sedro-Woolley in 50.20.

Nate Brown won another medal for Prosser. He was seventh in the javelin, throwing a distance of 172-07.

Brandon Bach of Mountlake Terrace claimed the event title with a distance of 187-10.

Switching to the girls events, Prosser’s Eliza Buttars competed in the girls pole vault finals. She was 11th clearing 9-09.00. Madison Licari of Fife won the event with a height clearance of 11-09.00.

Chronis earned another medal for the Greyhounds. He was seventh in the boys triple jump, landing a leap of 41-10.00.

Prosser teammates Michael Kernan and Logan Hatfield landed distances of 41-05.25 and 41-01.25, respectively for 9th and 11th placings.

The winner of the event was Darelle White of Olympic with a leap of 45-11.75.

Abby Rodriguez of the Mustangs was in the 2A girls shot put finals. She placed 10th with a throw of 34-06.25.

Sehome’s Mary Carbee had the best distance — 41-10.00 — for the title.

Not making the finals were three Prosser athletes.

In the preliminaries for the 300-meter hurdles, Hali VerMulm clocked 48.22. To qualify for the finals she would have needed to best a time of 47.94 posted by Brissia Valenciano of Othello.

Corby Lowry finished in 42.97 in the boys 300-meter hurdles. He would have needed a finish time of 41.43 or better to make the finals.

Teammate Emily Moon finished the 200-meter dash in 26.07. Tumwater’s Bella Foos was the last to qualify for the finals with a preliminary time of 25.61.

The 2A girls team to win the state team title with 57.50 points was Sehome. Grandview was 43rd in a 6-way tie with 2 points and Prosser did not score team points.

The boys 2A co-champions are Ridgefield and Cheney with 48 points each. Prosser was 12th with 21 team points and Grandview was 19th with 14.

Sunnyside

The Grizzlies’ Nathon Maltos came home with his team’s lone state medal.

He placed fifth in the 4A boys 400-meter finals, clocking 49.37. He set a personal record with the clocking on Saturday.

Maltos qualified for the finals with a preliminary time of 50.83. The state titlist in the event is Jake Ulrich of Eastmont, who crossed the finish in the finals in 47.11.

Jessica Linde, who was hoping for a top finish in the girls 300-meter hurdles, just missed out on the finals. In the preliminaries she clocked 45.70 for ninth. The Top 8 advanced, which means Linde would have had to best Todd Beamer’s Madison Heck, who clocked 45.63. Linde’s best time in the event is 45.09, posted in the District 6 championships one week prior to the state meet.

Maltos also failed to qualify for the finals in one of his events. In the 200-meter preliminaries, he clocked 22.27 and was 12th from among the field. He would have needed to best 21.67, posted by Sumner’s Michael Russell.

Maltos’ time matched his personal record. Like Linde, he posted his best time at the May 20 District 6 championships.

Linde also raced the girls 200-meter dash. She clocked 26.34 and would have posted a time of 25.05 or better to make it into the finals. Jenna Bouyer of Curtis was the last qualifier.

Linde’s personal record, 25.72, was another mark set at the district championship meet.

The 4A girls title was won by Tahoma with 91 points. Sunnyside didn’t earn any team points.

The Grizzlies boys were 40th with 4 points. Mead won the team title with 39.