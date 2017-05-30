OLDER AMERICAN

NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, May 29 – ALL SITES CLOSED. MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday May 30 – White fish burger with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, pea, pickle and cheese salad, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, June 1 – Ham, egg and mushroom casserole, cheese, oven roasted potatoes, banana, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, June 2 – Clam chowder, cottage cheese, apple cabbage salad, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Cereal, applesauce, orange juice, long John doughnut, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Mandarin oranges, apple juice, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Orange juice, sliced pears, banana chocolate chunk bar, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Fruit and yogurt cup, range grape juice, Mandarin oranges, blueberry muffin, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Chicken nuggets, broccoli florets, mashed potatoes, sliced pears, peach slices, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Meatballs, cucumber slices, baby carrots, apple salad, grapes, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, baked beans, tater tots, watermelon, tropical fruit, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Orange chicken, broccoli florets, red pepper strips, grapes, banana, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Banana chunk bar, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Sausage pup with syrup, fruit cup, oranges, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – , variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – , variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Chili, Fritos, cheese stick, cucumber, cauliflower, apricots, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Pizza, green salad, peaches, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Whole grain honey bun, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Mini pancakes, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday May 30 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, June 2 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit,

milk.

MABTON SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, carroteenies, pears, grahams, milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Burrito, corn, cucumbers, apple slices, milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Hot dog, smiley potatoes, carrots with ranch, fruit, milk.

Friday, June 2 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, tots, oranges, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked French fries, beets, sweet red peppers, applesauce, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Pizza, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks with low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Mini ravioli, whole kernel corn, sweet red peppers, chick peas, peaches, whole wheat cookie packet, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Popcorn chicken, veggies beans, sweet red peppers, carroteenies, apple, whole wheat cookie packet, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Pancakes with syrup, diced peaches or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Apple fruit pocket, diced pears or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Hawaiian pizza, sugar cookie, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Chicken drummies, pasta salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Pepperoni pizza, macaroni salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Breaded chicken nuggets, French fries, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Yogurt, crackers, fresh fruit cup, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Breakfast pizza, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Chicken drummies, proball, broccoli, carrots with dip, orange, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Whole grain corndog, carrots, cauliflower with dip, banana, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, cucumbers, snap peas, pear, cookie, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Bean and cheese burrito, celery stick with dip, bean salsa, apple, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Pancakes with syrup, diced peaches or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Apple fruit pocket, diced pears or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Hawaiian pizza, sugar cookie, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Chicken drummies, pasta salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Pepperoni pizza, macaroni salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Breaded chicken nuggets, French fries, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Yogurt, crackers, fresh fruit cup, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Breakfast pizza, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL

LUNCH MENU

Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.

Tuesday, May 30 – Chicken drummies, proball, broccoli, carrots with dip, orange, variety milk.

Wednesday, May 31 – Whole grain corndog, carrots, cauliflower with dip, banana, variety milk.

Thursday, June 1 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, cucumbers, snap peas, pear, cookie, variety milk.

Friday, June 2 – Bean and cheese burrito, celery stick with dip, bean salsa, apple, variety milk.