OLDER AMERICAN
NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, May 29 – ALL SITES CLOSED. MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday May 30 – White fish burger with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese, pea, pickle and cheese salad, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, June 1 – Ham, egg and mushroom casserole, cheese, oven roasted potatoes, banana, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, June 2 – Clam chowder, cottage cheese, apple cabbage salad, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Cereal, applesauce, orange juice, long John doughnut, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Mandarin oranges, apple juice, cinnamon roll, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Orange juice, sliced pears, banana chocolate chunk bar, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Fruit and yogurt cup, range grape juice, Mandarin oranges, blueberry muffin, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Chicken nuggets, broccoli florets, mashed potatoes, sliced pears, peach slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Meatballs, cucumber slices, baby carrots, apple salad, grapes, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Sloppy Joe on a bun, baked beans, tater tots, watermelon, tropical fruit, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Orange chicken, broccoli florets, red pepper strips, grapes, banana, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Banana chunk bar, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Sausage pup with syrup, fruit cup, oranges, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – , variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – , variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Chili, Fritos, cheese stick, cucumber, cauliflower, apricots, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Pizza, green salad, peaches, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Whole grain honey bun, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Mini pancakes, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday May 30 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, June 2 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit,
milk.
MABTON SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, carroteenies, pears, grahams, milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Burrito, corn, cucumbers, apple slices, milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Hot dog, smiley potatoes, carrots with ranch, fruit, milk.
Friday, June 2 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun, Romaine lettuce, tots, oranges, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, oven baked French fries, beets, sweet red peppers, applesauce, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Pizza, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks with low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Mini ravioli, whole kernel corn, sweet red peppers, chick peas, peaches, whole wheat cookie packet, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Popcorn chicken, veggies beans, sweet red peppers, carroteenies, apple, whole wheat cookie packet, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Pancakes with syrup, diced peaches or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Apple fruit pocket, diced pears or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Hawaiian pizza, sugar cookie, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Chicken drummies, pasta salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Pepperoni pizza, macaroni salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Breaded chicken nuggets, French fries, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Yogurt, crackers, fresh fruit cup, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Breakfast pizza, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Chicken drummies, proball, broccoli, carrots with dip, orange, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Whole grain corndog, carrots, cauliflower with dip, banana, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, cucumbers, snap peas, pear, cookie, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Bean and cheese burrito, celery stick with dip, bean salsa, apple, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Breakfast pizza or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Pancakes with syrup, diced peaches or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Apple fruit pocket, diced pears or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Hawaiian pizza, sugar cookie, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Chicken drummies, pasta salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Pepperoni pizza, macaroni salad, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Breaded chicken nuggets, French fries, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Cereal, whole grain crackers, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Yogurt, crackers, fresh fruit cup, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Breakfast pizza, fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL
LUNCH MENU
Monday, May 29 – MEMORIAL DAY.
Tuesday, May 30 – Chicken drummies, proball, broccoli, carrots with dip, orange, variety milk.
Wednesday, May 31 – Whole grain corndog, carrots, cauliflower with dip, banana, variety milk.
Thursday, June 1 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, cucumbers, snap peas, pear, cookie, variety milk.
Friday, June 2 – Bean and cheese burrito, celery stick with dip, bean salsa, apple, variety milk.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment