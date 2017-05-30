Rollover crash shuts down Interstate 82

— Interstate 82 westbound was shut down just before 4 p.m. Friday after a vehicle towing a trailer overturned.

Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the crash, reported at 3:58 p.m., to find a Chevrolet Tahoe and the trailer behind it laying across both westbound lanes at about Milepost 73.

The driver of the vehicle was Vickie Coye, 43, of Richland. Troopers said she suffered minor injuries in the crash.

“We were going camping,” Coye’s best friend, Amy Van Dermulen said at the scene.

Coye was alone in her vehicle, driving a few miles ahead of Van Dermulen, who was in a separate vehicle with her husband.

“We came upon the scene and were surprised because she’s (Coye) a good driver,” Van Dermulen said.

Troopers said Coye reported feeling her trailer sway.

She slowed, but the Tahoe left the roadway and she overcorrected causing the vehicle and trailer to overturn, Washington State Patrol troopers said.

Traffic on the freeway was diverted to Yakima Valley Highway and the freeway was closed for close to 90 minutes.