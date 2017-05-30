Water-boil order issued for Mabton

— Residents are being urged to boil their tap water for five minutes before they drink it.

The city was temporarily without water yesterday after Well No. 6 failed Sunday night, Mayor Mario Martinez said.

In response, city crews put Well No. 5 into service a couple of days early, he said.

“We haven’t been able to test Well No. 5 for bacteria,” Martinez said.

Bringing that well on-line before an inspection prompted the state Department of Health to call for a boil-water order, he said.

As for Well No. 6, it is technically under construction as a punch list of items is still needed.

Martinez said the new well is considered under warranty and the city will not be charged for repairs.

It is the city’s second water-boil order in about a year. In April 2016, E.coli was found in the system.