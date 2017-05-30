Zillah, Ki-Be eliminated from state 1A fastpitch

— Two Lower Yakima Valley fastpitch teams were sent home from Columbia Playfields without a state 1A trophy after losing two games over the weekend.

The Kiona-Benton bears were eliminated by the Cle Elum-Roslyn Warriors in their second game Friday.

And the Zillah Leopards’ chance at a trophy ended Saturday with a fourth-round loss to Jenkins High School from Chewelah.

Zillah opened the tournament Friday with a 0-11 loss to Montesano.

Montesano would go on to win the state 1A fastpitch title.

The Leopards battled back Friday afternoon to defeat Lynden Christian in a tightly contested game, 7-6.

A third game Friday night against College Place kept Zillah in the tournament another day with the Leopards winning, 3-0.

But the Jenkins Cougars put an end to Zillah’s trophy hopes Saturday morning, as the Leopards fell, 2-12.

Another team from Jenkins’ league started out strong as the Colville Indians knocked off Kiona-Benton, 10-1, in the opening round of the tournament Friday morning.

The Cle Elum Warriors ended the Bears’ state tournament run with a 7-4 win Friday afternoon.

As the Leopards and Bears were battling to stay alive in the consolation bracket, Colville faced Chewelah in the state quarter-finals Friday afternoon.

Colville knocked off the team from Chewelah, 12-1, sending the Cougars to the consolation bracket, where they then defeated Warden, 9-6, setting up the loser-out match-up Saturday morning with Zillah.

Colville lost in the state quarterfinals and won one more game in consolations to finish fifth overall. League rival Jenkins also won another game in the consolations, finishing sixth overall.

La Center went on to take second, Hoquiam third and Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) fourth.