Canal break floods Mabton area

— The clean-up continues, as does the search for answers, in the wake of a canal break yesterday.

“Yes, the Mabton lateral did breach,” SVID Assistant Manager of Operations Dave Bos said. “SVID is unsure what the cause was as it happened early morning.”

Crews were on scene by 4 a.m. to make repairs, he said.

The canal flooded near the intersection of Phillips and Rusk roads, with water running as far as Bus Road.

Mayor Mario Martinez said the break was far enough away from the city that it caused no issues for the town.

Traffic was diverted from the flooding area.

Yakima County closed Rusk Road from Phillips to Fisher roads.

“SVID is helping out wherever needed,” Bos said.

Irrigation lines had to be shut down and Bos estimated 200 land owners in the area were impacted “... with minimal damage.”

Crews will again begin priming the canal later today, with service fully restored by tonight, he said.

It’s the second time in less than two months the district’s system ran into issues.

On April 3, a 14-foot deep sinkhole developed on Federal Way in Sunnyside after a pipe collapsed.