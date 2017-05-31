Couple faces charges

COLFAX — Two Prosser residents face multiple charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.

Jason McCorkindale, 36, and Lisa Cerrillo, 38, are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, records show.

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped their 2006 Nissan Sentra on state Route 26, records show.

The stop was based on suspicions McCorkindale was driving with a suspended license, records show.

Deputies obtained a search warrant and found methamphetamine, heroin and more than $9,000 in cash, Sheriff Brett J. Myers said.

“They were arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail,” Myers said.