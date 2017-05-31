Crash injures Sunnyside man and passenger

— Two Lower Yakima Valley residents are recovering from injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Noe Medelez, 49, of Sunnyside, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Alderdale Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Medelez lost control and the motorcycle left the roadway, troopers said. His passenger was Normal L. Gallegos, 42, of Grandview. She, too, was injured.

Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the patrol said. Both were wearing helmets.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though officials have ruled out alcohol or drugs as possible causes. Charges are pending, troopers said.

In an unrelated crash, a Grandview woman is facing charges after she allegedly caused a four-car, chain-reaction crash Friday night.

Otilia N. Cantu, 19, is charged with second-degree negligent driving after troopers said her inattention sparked the pile-up on state Highway 395.

Cantu was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra northbound when the State Patrol said three vehicles in front of her slowed for traffic.

Her Elantra crashed into the rear of a 2012 Dodge pick-up driven by David Gomez, 25, of Pasco, troopers said.

Gomez then struck the car in front of him, and that car struck a fourth vehicle.

None of the other drivers were injured.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors, the patrol said. All four motorists were wearing seat belts.