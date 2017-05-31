Fire watch issued

— High temperatures, wind and lightning in the forecast prompted officials to call for a Red Flag warning for the Lower Yakima Valley.

The National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore. is concerned about “... thunderstorms producing abundant lightning and gusty winds,” officials said.

The problem is compounded due to light rainfall.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” officials said.

Elsewhere in the Yakima Valley, officials issued a flood watch for the Naches River. It is expected to crest at four inches above flood stage.

That watch is in place through tomorrow, they said.