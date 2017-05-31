Fire watch issued

SUNNYSIDE — High temperatures, wind and lightning in the forecast prompted officials to call for a Red Flag warning for the Lower Yakima Valley.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton, Ore. is concerned about “... thunderstorms producing abundant lightning and gusty winds,” officials said.
The problem is compounded due to light rainfall.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” officials said.
Elsewhere in the Yakima Valley, officials issued a flood watch for the Naches River. It is expected to crest at four inches above flood stage.
That watch is in place through tomorrow, they said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment