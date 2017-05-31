Gene A. Miller, 75, of Grandview, died May 27, 2017, in Grandview.

He was born April 11, 1942, in Imperial, Neb.

Viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home, Grandview.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Burial with military honors will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.