Here’s to pomp and reflection for 2017

It’s hard to believe, but graduation season for the Lower Yakima Valley is already upon us.

The Class of 2017 will begin its march to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” with Zillah and Sunnyside Christian’s graduation ceremonies this Friday night. Bickleton follows a day later on Saturday.

Over the next two weeks, seniors throughout the region — from Toppenish to Benton City — will take their turns to celebrate accomplishments in graduating high school.

And we can’t forget area college graduates ready to make their mark on the world, too.

Of course, graduation also marks a beginning.

Soon-to-be former high school students from Sunnyside, Mabton, Granger, Grandview, Prosser and Outlook will go on to university or trade school or the workforce... or some combination of the above.

They are to be celebrated for their accomplishments and encouraged in their future dreams.

This season of pomp also provides an opportunity for reflection.

Whether your high school years end in the next few days or ended decades ago, those four years are formative.

There will be class speakers to remind graduates and us to not forget where we came from, to be ourselves, to aim high.

That’s good advice at any time of year, but especially now at graduation season.

Here’s to you, Class of 2017!