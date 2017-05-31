Pippins begin play on Friday

— With Opening Day for the Pippins this Friday, a few of this year’s players have fared well recently with their college and high school teams.

In the Utes’ 9-7 dramatic come-from-behind win over USC May 14, Josh Tedeschi of Utah earned the first win of his college career in his 25th appearance, throwing 2- 2/3 scoreless innings with a strikeout while holding the Trojans hitless.

The sophomore left-hander threw just 25 pitches to earn the final eight outs of the game after coming on in relief for the Utes in the top of the 7th.

The Utes trailed 6-3 when Tedeschi entered, and came back to win 9-7, as Tedeschi extended his scoreless innings streak to 6-2/3, dating back to his appearance on March 31 against Oregon.

Chase Wells of Seattle University rode a five-game hitting streak for the Redhawks. In the series opener against CSU Bakersfield, he belted a two-run homer for his first career big fly.

In the series finale, the freshman outfielder went 2-for-4, with a crucial RBI single in the 8th inning to help the Redhawks seal a 9-6 victory.

Freshman catcher Daniel Cope of Cal Fullerton took full advantage of his fourth start of the season against UCLA, as he went 1-for-4 with a double and showed well behind the plate, throwing out a baserunner Titans’ 4-3 win.

Three of Cope’s four hits this season were for extra bases and he threw out five-of-nine baserunners, making the most of his 16 appearances through mid-May.

Tora Otsuka, a University of San Diego commit, for Rancho Bernardo High School, which was 29-5 overall, and ended the season second in the Palomar Conference, 11th in California.

Otsuka, a senior centerfielder, has 36 hits with 4 home runs, 27 RBI and his average is .346.

Freshman righthander Kyle Nicol of Northridge came on in the 8th inning against CSU Bakersfield earlier this month and picked up his first win of the season.

For the season, Nicol now had 23 strikeouts to 11 walks and picked up his 5th multi-strikeout appearance of the season and first since April 4.

Chase Farrell, a UCLA commit, of Valencia High School, picked up his second complete game shutout of the season May 9 against West Ranch, while scattering seven hits and striking out three.

It was Farrell’s fourth complete game of the season overall and he has a 1.43 ERA with 82 strikeouts and just 18 walks.

The Pippins start the season at 7:05 p.m. Friday against the HarbourCats of Victoria, Canada in the Orchard at Yakima County Stadium.

The teams will compete in a 3-game series, including Saturday at 7:05 and Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

Free water bottles will be given away at the game.