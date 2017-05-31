Police seek second suspect in drive-by shooting

— The hunt is on in the Lower Yakima Valley for a drive-by shooting suspect.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office yesterday identified Jonathan Vargas, 31, as the driver of a vehicle involved in the May 22 shooting at a home in the 300 block of Old McCoy Road.

Yakima County Superior Court issued a warrant for Vargas’ arrest on charges of eluding and unlawful possession of a firearm.

“Investigators seek public assistance in locating Mr. Vargas,” Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said. “Mr. Vargas should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Vargas is suspected as the driver of a get-away vehicle after the shooting.

That led to a high-speed chase culminating with an officer-involved shooting of another suspect, Raymond Z. Guerrero-Garcia, 25, of Toppenish.

Guerrero-Garcia was charged with felony assault against law enforcement officers as well as being in unlawful possession of a firearm, records show.

He allegedly bailed from the car Vargas was driving and fled on foot, Russell said.

Deputy Derrick Perez and a Yakama Tribal officer gave chase and Guerrero-Garcia pointed a gun at them, Russell said. Perez then shot Guerrero-Garcia, seriously wounding him.

Perez is on paid leave, per standard policy, Russell said.

Vargas is 6 foot tall and weighs about 190 pounds with brown eyes, Russell said.

The Sheriff’s Office provided a photo of Vargas, which shows that his neck and head are heavily tattooed. The number 13 can be seen on the front of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or 800-572-0490.