PUBLIC RECORD

GRANDVIEW POLICE

May 25

Juvenile problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wine Country Road.

Information on West Fourth Street.

Lost property on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street at Avenue H.

Residential alarm on Carriage Square Drive.

Theft on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Third Street.

Court order violation on East Wine Country Road.

May 26

Assist agency on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on Avenue H.

Traffic hazard on Grandview Pavement Road.

Information on Avenue H.

Animal problem on Carriage Court.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Suicidal person on Avenue H.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Lost property on Wallace Way.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road at Stover Road.

Welfare check on South Euclid Road.

Animal problem on Maxwell Court.

Assist agency on McCreadie Road at Lemley Road. Utility problem on West Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Disorderly East Wine Country Road.

Attempt to locate on Carriage Court.

Suspicious circumstance on Cedar Street.

May 27

Juvenile Problem on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Wolfe Lane.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Resident dispute on West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on Interstate 82.

Information on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Esperanza Drive.

Residential alarm on Crescent Drive.

Information on Ash Street.

Noise complaint on Wyant Way.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

May 28

Suspicious circumstance on Cedar Street at East Wine Country Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cherry Lane.

Utility problem on West Second Street.

Assist resident on Victoria Circle.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on West Fifth Street.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Domestic disturbance on Nicka Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on West Fifth Street.

Driving under the influence on West Wine Country Road at West Bonnieview Road.

Parking problem on Avenue A.

Parking problem on East Second Street.

Information on Ash Street.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

May 25

Malicious mischief on Main Street.

Burglary on G Avenue.

May 26

Assault on Mentzer Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on G Avenue.

Found property on E Street.

Theft on E Street.

Information on Bailey Avenue.

May 27

Sex crime on Main Street.

Animal problem on Sixth Avenue.

Agency assist on Interstate 82.

Noise complaint on Mathew Street.

Runaway juvenile on Fourth Street.

May 28

Domestic disturbance on E Street.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Welfare check on Fourth Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

May 25

Suspicious circumstance on Bus Road.

Animal problem on Sevilla Street.

Animal problem on Maple Street.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Trespassing on Third Avenue.

Business alarm on B Street.

Domestic disturbance on Washington Street at Main Street.

Assist resident on South Street.

May 26

Burglary on Third Street.

Business alarm on B Street.

Trespassing on Fifth Avenue.

May 27

Business alarm on South Street.

Trespassing on Fifth Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Washington Street at state Highway 241.

Traffic stop on Jackson Street at Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Traffic stop on Ferry Road at Monroe Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Fern Street.

Business alarm on B Street.

May 28

Business alarm on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

May 25

Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

May 26

Aid call on McClain Drive.

Advanced life support from Tacoma Avenue to Harborview.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Jefferson Avenue. Toppenish.

Aid call on Cemetery Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Yakima Valley Highway. No transport.

Basic life support from Tacoma Avenue.

May 27

Aid call on Yakima Avenue.

Aid call on Liberty Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Smoke on Yakima Valley Highway.

Brush fire on Rouse Road.

May 28

Aid call on Edison Avenue at South 13th Street. Canceled.

Aid call on Weatherwax Street.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Interstate 82, Milepost 63. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

May 29

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Alexander Road. Aid refused.

Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Interstate 82. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on South 15th Street.

May 30

Airlift from Tacoma Avenue.

Welfare check on Ida Belle Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

May 25

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Suspicious circumstance eon South Seventh Street at East Custer Avenue.

Resident dispute on North 16th Street at North Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on East Jackson Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Theft on East Allen Road.

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway at Swan Road.

Information on East Edison Avenue.

Harassment on Covey Lane.

Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.

Attempt to locate on Reeves Way.

Transport to West Fifth Avenue, Ellensburg.

Information on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Transport to Tacoma Avenue.

Welfare check on North 16th Street.

Trespassing on North Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Carousel Lane.

Threats on Cemetery Road.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Harassment on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South 11th Street.

Harassment on South Sixth Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on Louise Way.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Riverside Avenue at Heffron Street.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue at South 14th Street.

Prowler on Gregory Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Sixth Street at Blaine Avenue.

Intoxication on East Edison Avenue.

Transport to West Mallon Avenue, Spokane.

May 26

Suspicious circumstance on Riverside Terrace.

Resident complaint on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Threats on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on West Madison Avenue.

Theft on Outlook Road.

Transport to West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Assist agency on West Fifth Street, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Public service on Parkland Drive.

Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.

Livestock incident on Maple Grove Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South Sixth Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Parking problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Animal problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Fraud on South 11th Street.

Unknown crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on South Ninth Street.

Unknown crash on East Allen Road.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on state Highway 241 at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on Swan Road at Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Assist resident on Outlook Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Riverside Terrace.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

May 27

Traffic hazard on West South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Franklin Avenue.

Harassment on Northwest Crescent Drive.

Transport to Tacoma Avenue.

Threats on Lappin Avenue.

Custodial interference on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on Rouse Road.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Welfare check on McClain Drive.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Grandview Avenue at Upland Drive.

Driving under the influence on South Sixth Street at East Decatur Avenue.

Noise complaint on Terry Street at West Grandview Avenue.

Noise complaint on Columbia Avenue.

Noise complaint on Gregory Avenue.

May 28

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue at South 13th Street.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Disorderly conduct on Irving Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Owen Street at West Grandview Avenue.

Business alarm on North Avenue.

Information on West Grandview Avenue.

Animal problem on Scoon Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on North 16th Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on South Fourth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on East Maple Way.

Found property on East Maple Way.

Domestic disturbance on Zillah Avenue.

Residential alarm on Terry Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Residential alarm on South Eighth Street.

Juvenile problem on McClain Drive.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Shots fired on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Ridgeway Loop.

Domestic disturbance on East Kearney Avenue.

Assist resident on Zillah Avenue.

Traffic offense on North Sixth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

May 25

Domestic disturbance on North Harding Avenue.

Business alarm on South Wasco Avenue.

Assault on Wapato Park.

Theft on East Elizabeth Street.

Welfare check on West Fifth street.

Animal bite on West Elizabeth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Camas Road.

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Traffic offense on North Track Road at North Harding Avenue.

May 26

Noise complaint on East B Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Wapato Avenue.

Court order violation on South Simcoe Avenue.

Wanted person on North Central Avenue at East A Street.

Domestic disturbance on South Satus Avenue.

Civil matter on East Third Street.

Robbery on South Wapato Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Satus Avenue.

Welfare check on North Camas Avenue.

May 27

Assist agency on Campbell Road.

Suspicious circumstance on B Street.

Assist agency on Donald Road.

Domestic disturbance on North Central Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wapato Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West Firth Street.

Welfare check on South Camas Avenue.

Assault on South Kateri Lane.

Business alarm on South Wapato Avenue.

Assault on Donald Wapato Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

May 25

Driving under the influence on Lowry Road, Outlook.

Vehicle theft on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Bus Road, Mabton.

Animal problem on Crewport Road, Granger.

Shots fired on Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Gurley Road, Granger.

Missing person on Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Yakima Valley Highway, Parker.

Welfare check on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

May 26

Suspicious circumstance on North County Line Road, Sunnyside.

Information on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Abuse neglect on Durham Road, Zillah.

Assist agency on Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Juvenile problem on Cron Lane, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at North Puterbaugh Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Traffic offense on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Van Belle Road at Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic offense on Scoon Road at Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Mohar Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Interstate 81, Zillah.

May 27

Welfare check on Valley View Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Brooks Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Gangle Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Gangle Road, Wapato.

Abandoned vehicle on Ridge Road at Alderdale Road.

Unwanted guest on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Noise complaint on South Lester Road, Outlook.

Shots fired on Summit Drive, Grandview.

Shots fired on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Illegal burning on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Noise complaint on North Bank Lane, Sunnyside.

May 28

Medical emergency on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Liberty Road, Granger.

Attempt to locate on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Court order violation on Gap Road, Outlook.

Livestock theft on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Medical emergency on Interstate 82, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Maple Grove Road at Chaffee Road, Outlook.

Runaway juvenile on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on Arrowsmith Road at Maple Grove Road.

Animal problem on Burr Street, Buena.

Court order violation on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Domestic disturbance on Waneta Road at Tear Road, Grandview.

Missing person on Summit Drive, Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Tomlinson Road, Outlook.

Runaway juvenile on Walnut Lane, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

May 25

Assist resident on West Road.

May 26

Welfare check on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on F Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Northstone Parkway.

Residential alarm on Roza Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Second Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Chenaur Drive.

May 27

Assist agency on East Zillah Drive.

Business alarm on First Avenue, Zillah.

Assist agency on East Zillah Drive.

Driving under the influence on Sharon Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Noise complaint on North Eighth Street.

Assault on Donald Wapato Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Pearson Street.

May 28

Wanted person on Fourth Street at First Avenue.

Business alarm on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Burglary on Second Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Second Avenue.

May 29

Burglary on Merclyn Lane.