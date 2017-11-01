Alison Burnes, 64, of Granger, died Oct. 30, 2017, in Granger.
She was born July 28, 1953, in New York.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Zillah Cemetery in Zillah.
Those wishing to sign Alison’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.
