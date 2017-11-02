Bickleton harriers at District 5/6 1B/2B championships

WENATCHEE — The District 5/6 1B/2B championships took place at Walla Walla Point Park on Oct. 25, 2017.
The following are results from the 1B/2B Boys Varsity race:
Official Team Scores
Liberty Bell 40
Manson 72
Tonasket 84
Tri-Cities Prep 116
Trout Lake 142
Bickleton 175
Brewster 183
Bridgeport 202
Lake Roosevelt 228
Riverside Christian 253
White Swan 259
11 Justin Roosma 16:41.07 Walla Walla Valley
9 Justin Peck 16:42.04 Trout Lake
10 Jacoby Wieber 16:58.07 Tri-Cities Prep
11 Garrett Wilson 17:00.35 Tonasket
12 Eli Nielsen 17:17.93 Liberty Bell
12 Heriberto Sarmiento 17:21.79 Manson
10 Walker Hall 17:34.53 Liberty Bell
11 Israel Gomez 17:36.40 Tonasket
11 Emerson Worrell 17:43.49 Liberty Bell
10 Connor Torgesen 17:52.87 Manson
9 Ian DeLong 17:53.30 Liberty Bell
11 Michael Gannon 17:59.32 Bickleton
9 Travis Grialou 18:09.16 Liberty Bell
9 Gabe Harpe 18:09.67 Trout Lake
9 Tony Flores 18:19.47 Bridgeport
11 Dawson Bretz 18:20.50 Tonasket
9 Christain Arriaga 18:27.95 Bickleton
11 Simon Studen 18:28.64 Liberty Bell
12 Nathan Talbot 18:29.83 Liberty Christian
9 Grant Torgesen 18:30.16 Manson
10 Jose Vazquez 18:31.60 Manson
12 Evan Sweeney 18:34.55 Tri-Cities Prep
9 Juan Portillo 18:37.01 Manson
12 Zach Clark 18:41.69 Tonasket
8 Isaac Immel 18:44.46 Riverside Christian
9 Jonathan Sarmiento 18:45.54 Manson
12 Zachary Bowyer 18:46.27 Liberty Christian
10 Ubaldo Arellano 18:47.58 Brewster
10 Bryce La Mar 18:57.87 Manson
10 Rory St. Hilaire 19:04.53 Tri-Cities Prep
12 Cade Quigley 19:24.14 Liberty Bell
9 Oscar Guzman 19:28.17 Brewster
10 Kyle Edmo 19:32.64 Lake Roosevelt
11 Trino Savala 19:38.63 Yakama Nation Tribal
9 Lemuel Infante 19:39.30 Brewster
10 Adam George 19:40.13 Lake Roosevelt
9 Omar Zepeda 19:40.99 Tri-Cities Prep
10 Colin Sweeney 19:47.06 Tri-Cities Prep
10 Daniel Hull 19:53.72 Riverside Christian
9 Alejandro Perea 20:05.41 Bridgeport
9 Curtis Willson 20:06.11 Tonasket
9 Noah Sanchez 20:09.13 White Swan
9 Shane Pearson 20:12.54 Trout Lake
11 Cesareo Arriaga 20:16.59 Bickleton
12 Christian Shink 20:22.53 Tri-Cities Prep
9 Liam McLaughlin 20:25.73 Trout Lake
11 Tony Ruiz 20:26.51 Bridgeport
11 Tony Vanhoudt 20:31.88 Tri-Cities Prep
12 Justin McDonald 20:35.81 Tonasket
11 Duvan Martinez 20:40.28 Brewster
11 Brigido Ocampo 20:41.86 Oroville
9 Evan Tattersall 20:48.57 Trout Lake
9 Hayden Andrews 20:49.45 Bickleton
11 Dylan Bill 20:59.60 White Swan
11 Austin Wood 21:00.27 Tonasket
10 Jonathan Cante 21:01.59 Lake Roosevelt
11 Andres Saucedo 21:14.39 Brewster
10 Arturo Perez 21:19.39 Bridgeport
11 Jared McCoon 21:30.27 Walla Walla Valley
11 Jason Grajales 21:30.95 White Swan
10 Gilberto Palma 21:34.11 White Swan
11 Caidyn Boyd 21:53.93 Walla Walla Valley
11 Jose Garcia 21:54.08 Bridgeport
10 Nick McMillan 22:10.87 Wilson Creek
12 Luis Vazquez 22:16.52 Oroville
10 Traey Clark 22:24.27 Lake Roosevelt
11 Tyler Tyrrell 22:27.13 Liberty Christian
10 Derek Whiteman 22:27.49 Lake Roosevelt
12 Eduardo Garcia 22:46.21 Brewster
10 Ethan Andrews 22:52.27 Bickleton
12 Eric Pebeahsy 23:19.73 Yakama Nation Tribal
8 Kenan Rottman 23:25.92 Riverside Christian
12 Bradley Wilder 23:31.22 Lake Roosevelt
12 Elvis Lopez 23:36.34 White Swan
10 Zack Sellers 23:49.12 Lake Roosevelt
9 Daxton Whiteman 23:53.83 Lake Roosevelt
10 Carlos Ruiz 23:53.86 Bridgeport
11 Alex Michael 24:03.70 Liberty Christian
11 Kyle Caligan 24:09.55 Riverside Christian
11 Luis Trejo 24:16.62 Bridgeport
9 Jordan Dupuis 24:18.16 Walla Walla Valley
11 Xavier Macias 25:06.23 Oroville
12 Lance Stahi 26:06.74 Yakama Nation Tribal
12 Michael Cloud 26:09.09 Yakama Nation Tribal
9 Tyson Caligan 27:12.03 Riverside Christian
11 Kostyantyn Lyashko 28:32.76 Oroville
10 Scott McBride 28:33.82 Bickleton
10 Bobby Clark 34:19.96 Riverside Christian
