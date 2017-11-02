0

Bickleton harriers at District 5/6 1B/2B championships

As of Thursday, November 2, 2017 | 3:51 p.m.

WENATCHEE — The District 5/6 1B/2B championships took place at Walla Walla Point Park on Oct. 25, 2017.

The following are results from the 1B/2B Boys Varsity race:

Official Team Scores

  1. Liberty Bell 40

  2. Manson 72

  3. Tonasket 84

  4. Tri-Cities Prep 116

  5. Trout Lake 142

  6. Bickleton 175

  7. Brewster 183

  8. Bridgeport 202

  9. Lake Roosevelt 228

  10. Riverside Christian 253

  11. White Swan 259

  12. 11 Justin Roosma 16:41.07 Walla Walla Valley

  13. 9 Justin Peck 16:42.04 Trout Lake

  14. 10 Jacoby Wieber 16:58.07 Tri-Cities Prep

  15. 11 Garrett Wilson 17:00.35 Tonasket

  16. 12 Eli Nielsen 17:17.93 Liberty Bell

  17. 12 Heriberto Sarmiento 17:21.79 Manson

  18. 10 Walker Hall 17:34.53 Liberty Bell

  19. 11 Israel Gomez 17:36.40 Tonasket

  20. 11 Emerson Worrell 17:43.49 Liberty Bell

  21. 10 Connor Torgesen 17:52.87 Manson

  22. 9 Ian DeLong 17:53.30 Liberty Bell

  23. 11 Michael Gannon 17:59.32 Bickleton

  24. 9 Travis Grialou 18:09.16 Liberty Bell

  25. 9 Gabe Harpe 18:09.67 Trout Lake

  26. 9 Tony Flores 18:19.47 Bridgeport

  27. 11 Dawson Bretz 18:20.50 Tonasket

  28. 9 Christain Arriaga 18:27.95 Bickleton

  29. 11 Simon Studen 18:28.64 Liberty Bell

  30. 12 Nathan Talbot 18:29.83 Liberty Christian

  31. 9 Grant Torgesen 18:30.16 Manson

  32. 10 Jose Vazquez 18:31.60 Manson

  33. 12 Evan Sweeney 18:34.55 Tri-Cities Prep

  34. 9 Juan Portillo 18:37.01 Manson

  35. 12 Zach Clark 18:41.69 Tonasket

  36. 8 Isaac Immel 18:44.46 Riverside Christian

  37. 9 Jonathan Sarmiento 18:45.54 Manson

  38. 12 Zachary Bowyer 18:46.27 Liberty Christian

  39. 10 Ubaldo Arellano 18:47.58 Brewster

  40. 10 Bryce La Mar 18:57.87 Manson

  41. 10 Rory St. Hilaire 19:04.53 Tri-Cities Prep

  42. 12 Cade Quigley 19:24.14 Liberty Bell

  43. 9 Oscar Guzman 19:28.17 Brewster

  44. 10 Kyle Edmo 19:32.64 Lake Roosevelt

  45. 11 Trino Savala 19:38.63 Yakama Nation Tribal

  46. 9 Lemuel Infante 19:39.30 Brewster

  47. 10 Adam George 19:40.13 Lake Roosevelt

  48. 9 Omar Zepeda 19:40.99 Tri-Cities Prep

  49. 10 Colin Sweeney 19:47.06 Tri-Cities Prep

  50. 10 Daniel Hull 19:53.72 Riverside Christian

  51. 9 Alejandro Perea 20:05.41 Bridgeport

  52. 9 Curtis Willson 20:06.11 Tonasket

  53. 9 Noah Sanchez 20:09.13 White Swan

  54. 9 Shane Pearson 20:12.54 Trout Lake

  55. 11 Cesareo Arriaga 20:16.59 Bickleton

  56. 12 Christian Shink 20:22.53 Tri-Cities Prep

  57. 9 Liam McLaughlin 20:25.73 Trout Lake

  58. 11 Tony Ruiz 20:26.51 Bridgeport

  59. 11 Tony Vanhoudt 20:31.88 Tri-Cities Prep

  60. 12 Justin McDonald 20:35.81 Tonasket

  61. 11 Duvan Martinez 20:40.28 Brewster

  62. 11 Brigido Ocampo 20:41.86 Oroville

  63. 9 Evan Tattersall 20:48.57 Trout Lake

  64. 9 Hayden Andrews 20:49.45 Bickleton

  65. 11 Dylan Bill 20:59.60 White Swan

  66. 11 Austin Wood 21:00.27 Tonasket

  67. 10 Jonathan Cante 21:01.59 Lake Roosevelt

  68. 11 Andres Saucedo 21:14.39 Brewster

  69. 10 Arturo Perez 21:19.39 Bridgeport

  70. 11 Jared McCoon 21:30.27 Walla Walla Valley

  71. 11 Jason Grajales 21:30.95 White Swan

  72. 10 Gilberto Palma 21:34.11 White Swan

  73. 11 Caidyn Boyd 21:53.93 Walla Walla Valley

  74. 11 Jose Garcia 21:54.08 Bridgeport

  75. 10 Nick McMillan 22:10.87 Wilson Creek

  76. 12 Luis Vazquez 22:16.52 Oroville

  77. 10 Traey Clark 22:24.27 Lake Roosevelt

  78. 11 Tyler Tyrrell 22:27.13 Liberty Christian

  79. 10 Derek Whiteman 22:27.49 Lake Roosevelt

  80. 12 Eduardo Garcia 22:46.21 Brewster

  81. 10 Ethan Andrews 22:52.27 Bickleton

  82. 12 Eric Pebeahsy 23:19.73 Yakama Nation Tribal

  83. 8 Kenan Rottman 23:25.92 Riverside Christian

  84. 12 Bradley Wilder 23:31.22 Lake Roosevelt

  85. 12 Elvis Lopez 23:36.34 White Swan

  86. 10 Zack Sellers 23:49.12 Lake Roosevelt

  87. 9 Daxton Whiteman 23:53.83 Lake Roosevelt

  88. 10 Carlos Ruiz 23:53.86 Bridgeport

  89. 11 Alex Michael 24:03.70 Liberty Christian

  90. 11 Kyle Caligan 24:09.55 Riverside Christian

  91. 11 Luis Trejo 24:16.62 Bridgeport

  92. 9 Jordan Dupuis 24:18.16 Walla Walla Valley

  93. 11 Xavier Macias 25:06.23 Oroville

  94. 12 Lance Stahi 26:06.74 Yakama Nation Tribal

  95. 12 Michael Cloud 26:09.09 Yakama Nation Tribal

  96. 9 Tyson Caligan 27:12.03 Riverside Christian

  97. 11 Kostyantyn Lyashko 28:32.76 Oroville

  98. 10 Scott McBride 28:33.82 Bickleton

  99. 10 Bobby Clark 34:19.96 Riverside Christian

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment