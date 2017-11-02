Donald Bos, 96, Sunnyside, died Oct. 31, 2017 in Yakima.

He was born May 24, 1921 in Outlook.

Graveside service will be at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church, Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.