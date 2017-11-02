0

Grandview and Prosser harriers compete at Districts

As of Thursday, November 2, 2017 | 2:58 p.m.

COWICHE — The Central Washington Athletic Conference and Great Northern League combined for a District meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course on Oct. 28, 2017

Official Boys Varsity Team Scores

  1. Pullman 49

  2. Selah 63

  3. Ellensburg 67

  4. East Valley (Spokane) 103

  5. Prosser 167

  6. Wapato 180

  7. Ephrata 228

  8. Othello 238

  9. Grandview 245

  10. East Valley (Yakima) 251

  11. Quincy 257

  12. Toppenish 295

  13. 12 Daniel Callahan 15:30.2 Selah

  14. 12 Hunter Reynolds 15:37.5 East Valley (Spokane)

  15. 10 Eliason Kabasenche 15:41.2 Pullman

  16. 10 Bas Holland 15:45.1 Cheney

  17. 11 Roman Romanyuk 15:49.3 Pullman

  18. 12 Dominic Mathias 15:55.0 Ellensburg

  19. 12 Christopher Urakawa 15:57.2 Selah

  20. 10 Shea Mattson 16:01.8 Selah

  21. 11 Lorenzo Alvarado 16:02.4 Wapato

  22. 12 Mason Best 16:05.1 Clarkston

  23. 12 Anders Ott 16:07.4 Ellensburg

  24. 12 Cody Skay 16:07.9 West Valley (Spokane)

  25. 10 Haiden Drury 16:12.6 Toppenish

  26. 11 Patrick Nairimo 16:13.9 Pullman

  27. 11 Eli Fishburne 16:16.6 West Valley (Spokane)

  28. 11 Will Sharp 16:17.0 East Valley (Spokane)

  29. 12 Noe Lopez 16:17.9 Wapato

  30. 12 Aron James 16:18.7 Pullman

  31. 11 Tucker Cunningham 16:19.3 Cheney

  32. 11 Andres Keith 16:20.7 Ellensburg

  33. 12 Adrian Benitez 16:29.0 Grandview

  34. 10 Oscar Edge 16:30.6 Pullman

  35. 10 Isak Larson 16:31.9 Ellensburg

  36. 12 Sebastien Lewis 16:35.5 Pullman

  37. 10 Reese Braman 16:37.4 Ellensburg

  38. 11 Max Wahl 16:38.0 Prosser

  39. 12 Gideon Bolton 16:39.6 Selah

  40. 10 Kolby Tune 16:40.0 Ephrata

  41. 10 David Maldonado 16:42.8 Othello

  42. 10 Patrick Adkisson 16:43.8 Ellensburg

  43. 11 Jacob Torres 16:47.4 Prosser

  44. 11 Trysten Crawford 16:49.8 Selah

  45. 10 Jack Weidman 16:50.3 East Valley (Spokane)

  46. 11 Hunter Jones 16:53.6 Selah

  47. 11 Josiah Dewitt 17:07.3 East Valley (Spokane)

  48. 10 Zach Severin 17:08.7 East Valley (Spokane)

  49. 11 Gonzalo Birrueta 17:09.3 Quincy

  50. 12 Tristan Call 17:12.3 Pullman

  51. 10 Zach Mathias 17:13.4 Ellensburg

  52. 10 Trevor Weberg 17:18.8 East Valley (Spokane)

  53. 9 Kade Merrick 17:23.5 Prosser

  54. 10 Oswaldo Perez 17:23.9 Quincy

  55. 11 Christopher Lane 17:24.8 Prosser

  56. 10 Marckos Carrillo 17:34.1 East Valley (Yakima)

  57. 9 Kyle Parries 17:34.5 East Valley (Yakima)

  58. 11 Casey Noack 17:36.6 East Valley (Spokane)

  59. 9 Beckett Schoenleber 17:37.3 Cheney

  60. 9 Mick Brown 17:38.0 Clarkston

  61. 12 Adolfo DeRobles 17:42.9 Grandview

  62. 9 Reece Ozanich 18:03.8 Selah

  63. 10 Riley Noga 18:05.8 Ephrata

  64. 11 Reece Vivette 18:06.9 Wapato

  65. 10 Jacob Saxton 18:09.2 Prosser

  66. 10 Emmanuel Atilano 18:09.5 Othello

  67. 10 Coby Slabach 18:15.1 Ephrata

  68. 10 Carter Freeman 18:20.1 Othello

  69. 11 Joshua Bilsky 18:20.6 East Valley (Yakima)

  70. 9 Alex Eggleston 18:21.0 Prosser

  71. 11 Bryan Carmona 18:21.5 Wapato

  72. 12 Nicholas Smith 18:22.6 Ephrata

  73. 12 Christopher Melo 18:29.2 Othello

  74. 11 Noah Dixon 18:30.3 Prosser

  75. 10 Tyler Wurl 18:32.4 Quincy

  76. 12 Kenneth Plaza 18:33.0 Grandview

  77. 10 Jack Whitefoot 18:36.0 Toppenish

  78. 10 Jered Castro 18:36.5 East Valley (Yakima)

  79. 12 Marcos Perez 18:37.5 Ephrata

  80. 10 Izak Garza 18:49.6 Grandview

  81. 9 Diego Ramirez 18:51.3 Wapato

  82. 11 Brenden Schoen 18:55.6 East Valley (Yakima)

  83. 11 Jovani Espindola 18:57.4 Othello

  84. 10 Carlos Ortiz 18:58.7 Quincy

  85. 12 Ivan Duarte 19:04.1 Wapato

  86. 9 Omar Ramos 19:09.2 Quincy

  87. 11 Carlos Ruiz 19:11.6 Quincy

  88. 11 Angel Morales 19:13.8 Grandview

  89. 11 Anthony Gonzales 19:14.2 Grandview

  90. 11 Nathan Todaro 19:14.6 Ephrata

  91. 11 Wilber Perez 19:15.9 Toppenish

  92. 10 Lakota Lange 19:19.2 Ephrata

  93. 9 Emrique Gonzales 19:23.2 Toppenish

  94. 10 Javin Morrison 19:24.4 East Valley (Yakima)

  95. 12 Ian Campuzano 19:24.8 Grandview

  96. 11 Nate Ramirez 19:27.8 Quincy

  97. 11 Eduardo Silva 19:32.9 East Valley (Yakima)

  98. 11 Bryan Lima 19:40.8 Othello

  99. 11 Deshawn Tahkeal 19:58.3 Wapato

  100. 11 Cristian Onate 20:04.4 Toppenish

  101. 9 Jonathan Rocha 20:40.9 Othello

  102. 10 Kyler Romero 20:47.9 Toppenish

Official Girls Varsity Team Scores

  1. Selah 45

  2. Cheney 62

  3. West Valley (Spokane) 77

  4. Ellensburg 85

  5. Ephrata 168

  6. Quincy 181

  7. Prosser 197

  8. East Valley (Yakima) 199

  9. Wapato 214

  10. Othello 279

  11. 12 Molly Mattson 18:31.8 Selah

  12. 11 Jenna Herzog 18:38.6 Pullman

  13. 12 Uhuru Hashimoto 18:47.2 Ellensburg

  14. 10 Bryn Heikes 18:51.8 Quincy

  15. 12 Hannah Spakousky 18:59.9 Cheney

  16. 11 Anna Swedin 19:01.1 Selah

  17. 11 Kaylea Hartman 19:07.2 Selah

  18. 12 Jolene Whiteley 19:11.0 Cheney

  19. 12 Audrey Piacsek 19:18.9 Ellensburg

  20. 10 Annika Esvelt 19:21.7 West Valley (Spokane)

  21. 10 Sadie Langford 19:23.3 West Valley (Spokane)

  22. 11 Ketra Pope 19:25.5 Selah

  23. 11 Natalie Andreas 19:26.5 East Valley (Yakima)

  24. 9 Jane Kennedy 19:31.7 Quincy

  25. 9 Marion Mager-Reeser 19:33.8 Cheney

  26. 10 Emma Garza 19:34.4 West Valley (Spokane)

  27. 12 Karen Billingsley 19:37.2 Ephrata

  28. 10 Jenna Engeland 19:38.3 West Valley (Spokane)

  29. 9 Jaela Thornburg 19:38.7 Cheney

  30. 10 Megan Habegger 19:41.5 Cheney

  31. 12 Charity Cordova 19:46.6 Pullman

  32. 10 Nati VerMulm 19:49.2 Prosser

  33. 10 Elizabeth Smythe 19:49.7 East Valley (Spokane)

  34. 12 Emily Dittmer 19:55.0 Ellensburg

  35. 10 Charis Williams 20:00.4 Selah

  36. 10 Leah Holmgren 20:02.7 Ellensburg

  37. 12 Jessica Vietzke 20:05.1 Cheney

  38. 11 Janealle Sutterlict 20:06.4 Wapato

  39. 11 Sydney Stone 20:23.2 West Valley (Spokane)

  40. 11 Sarah Adamson 20:24.3 West Valley (Spokane)

  41. 10 Mikayla Davis 20:33.5 West Valley (Spokane)

  42. 10 Kaleigh Dalrymple 20:42.0 Selah

  43. 12 Dagny Ahrend 20:54.2 Ephrata

  44. 10 Madison Thompson 20:56.8 Ellensburg

  45. 12 Brette Draper 20:57.9 Cheney

  46. 11 Ryan Hyatt 21:01.6 Pullman

  47. 10 Elisa Wallace 21:06.9 Ellensburg

  48. 11 Haley Rominger 21:08.1 Ellensburg

  49. 12 Caden Clark 21:22.9 Selah

  50. 11 Lakota Miller 21:39.9 Wapato

  51. 11 Haley Benedetti 21:58.8 East Valley (Yakima)

  52. 12 Andrea Inguanzo 22:01.7 Toppenish

  53. 10 Mckenzie Maybee 22:15.3 East Valley (Yakima)

  54. 10 Kaidyn Johnson 22:22.4 Ephrata

  55. 9 Haileyq Garcia 22:23.7 Prosser

  56. 12 Mackenzie O'Donnell 22:31.5 Ephrata

  57. 10 Katey Stewart 22:42.2 Ephrata

  58. 12 Maia Vick-Dishon 22:54.8 Ephrata

  59. 9 Elizabeth Humberstad 22:55.3 Prosser

  60. 9 Kate Ashton 22:58.8 Prosser

  61. 11 Doreen Dogsleep 23:28.7 Wapato

  62. 10 Christine Azurin 23:35.8 Wapato

  63. 9 Cacia Roy 24:05.8 Prosser

  64. 10 Alexa Miller 24:17.3 East Valley (Yakima)

  65. 10 Elise McGuire 24:32.4 Ephrata

  66. 10 Anne Safe 24:43.4 Quincy

  67. 12 Catriona Hayes 24:55.1 Toppenish

  68. 12 Elizabeth Giles 24:58.2 Othello

  69. 11 Ivania Chavez 25:04.5 Quincy

  70. 12 Lauren Binfet 25:15.5 Grandview

  71. 9 Tylie Niemi 25:21.4 Prosser

  72. 11 Yesica Neponuceno 25:46.9 Othello

  73. 11 Renae Besherse 25:52.4 Othello

  74. 9 Elizabeth Mendoza 26:48.0 Grandview

  75. 12 Lori Gomez 27:11.0 Othello

  76. 9 Martha Akinbade 27:20.4 Prosser

  77. 9 Rylee Zaikawsky 28:09.9 Grandview

  78. 12 Aspen Hayes 28:13.4 Toppenish

  79. 11 Jacky Peguero 30:03.7 Othello

  80. 9 Catherine Azurin 30:14.5 Wapato

  81. 11 Jaelyn Zuniga-Diaz 30:51.6 Quincy

  82. 12 Kim Carmona 33:18.5 Wapato

  83. 9 Josephine Heine 34:32.7 East Valley (Yakima)

