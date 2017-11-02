Grandview and Prosser harriers compete at Districts

— The Central Washington Athletic Conference and Great Northern League combined for a District meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course on Oct. 28, 2017

Official Boys Varsity Team Scores

Pullman 49 Selah 63 Ellensburg 67 East Valley (Spokane) 103 Prosser 167 Wapato 180 Ephrata 228 Othello 238 Grandview 245 East Valley (Yakima) 251 Quincy 257 Toppenish 295 12 Daniel Callahan 15:30.2 Selah 12 Hunter Reynolds 15:37.5 East Valley (Spokane) 10 Eliason Kabasenche 15:41.2 Pullman 10 Bas Holland 15:45.1 Cheney 11 Roman Romanyuk 15:49.3 Pullman 12 Dominic Mathias 15:55.0 Ellensburg 12 Christopher Urakawa 15:57.2 Selah 10 Shea Mattson 16:01.8 Selah 11 Lorenzo Alvarado 16:02.4 Wapato 12 Mason Best 16:05.1 Clarkston 12 Anders Ott 16:07.4 Ellensburg 12 Cody Skay 16:07.9 West Valley (Spokane) 10 Haiden Drury 16:12.6 Toppenish 11 Patrick Nairimo 16:13.9 Pullman 11 Eli Fishburne 16:16.6 West Valley (Spokane) 11 Will Sharp 16:17.0 East Valley (Spokane) 12 Noe Lopez 16:17.9 Wapato 12 Aron James 16:18.7 Pullman 11 Tucker Cunningham 16:19.3 Cheney 11 Andres Keith 16:20.7 Ellensburg 12 Adrian Benitez 16:29.0 Grandview 10 Oscar Edge 16:30.6 Pullman 10 Isak Larson 16:31.9 Ellensburg 12 Sebastien Lewis 16:35.5 Pullman 10 Reese Braman 16:37.4 Ellensburg 11 Max Wahl 16:38.0 Prosser 12 Gideon Bolton 16:39.6 Selah 10 Kolby Tune 16:40.0 Ephrata 10 David Maldonado 16:42.8 Othello 10 Patrick Adkisson 16:43.8 Ellensburg 11 Jacob Torres 16:47.4 Prosser 11 Trysten Crawford 16:49.8 Selah 10 Jack Weidman 16:50.3 East Valley (Spokane) 11 Hunter Jones 16:53.6 Selah 11 Josiah Dewitt 17:07.3 East Valley (Spokane) 10 Zach Severin 17:08.7 East Valley (Spokane) 11 Gonzalo Birrueta 17:09.3 Quincy 12 Tristan Call 17:12.3 Pullman 10 Zach Mathias 17:13.4 Ellensburg 10 Trevor Weberg 17:18.8 East Valley (Spokane) 9 Kade Merrick 17:23.5 Prosser 10 Oswaldo Perez 17:23.9 Quincy 11 Christopher Lane 17:24.8 Prosser 10 Marckos Carrillo 17:34.1 East Valley (Yakima) 9 Kyle Parries 17:34.5 East Valley (Yakima) 11 Casey Noack 17:36.6 East Valley (Spokane) 9 Beckett Schoenleber 17:37.3 Cheney 9 Mick Brown 17:38.0 Clarkston 12 Adolfo DeRobles 17:42.9 Grandview 9 Reece Ozanich 18:03.8 Selah 10 Riley Noga 18:05.8 Ephrata 11 Reece Vivette 18:06.9 Wapato 10 Jacob Saxton 18:09.2 Prosser 10 Emmanuel Atilano 18:09.5 Othello 10 Coby Slabach 18:15.1 Ephrata 10 Carter Freeman 18:20.1 Othello 11 Joshua Bilsky 18:20.6 East Valley (Yakima) 9 Alex Eggleston 18:21.0 Prosser 11 Bryan Carmona 18:21.5 Wapato 12 Nicholas Smith 18:22.6 Ephrata 12 Christopher Melo 18:29.2 Othello 11 Noah Dixon 18:30.3 Prosser 10 Tyler Wurl 18:32.4 Quincy 12 Kenneth Plaza 18:33.0 Grandview 10 Jack Whitefoot 18:36.0 Toppenish 10 Jered Castro 18:36.5 East Valley (Yakima) 12 Marcos Perez 18:37.5 Ephrata 10 Izak Garza 18:49.6 Grandview 9 Diego Ramirez 18:51.3 Wapato 11 Brenden Schoen 18:55.6 East Valley (Yakima) 11 Jovani Espindola 18:57.4 Othello 10 Carlos Ortiz 18:58.7 Quincy 12 Ivan Duarte 19:04.1 Wapato 9 Omar Ramos 19:09.2 Quincy 11 Carlos Ruiz 19:11.6 Quincy 11 Angel Morales 19:13.8 Grandview 11 Anthony Gonzales 19:14.2 Grandview 11 Nathan Todaro 19:14.6 Ephrata 11 Wilber Perez 19:15.9 Toppenish 10 Lakota Lange 19:19.2 Ephrata 9 Emrique Gonzales 19:23.2 Toppenish 10 Javin Morrison 19:24.4 East Valley (Yakima) 12 Ian Campuzano 19:24.8 Grandview 11 Nate Ramirez 19:27.8 Quincy 11 Eduardo Silva 19:32.9 East Valley (Yakima) 11 Bryan Lima 19:40.8 Othello 11 Deshawn Tahkeal 19:58.3 Wapato 11 Cristian Onate 20:04.4 Toppenish 9 Jonathan Rocha 20:40.9 Othello 10 Kyler Romero 20:47.9 Toppenish

Official Girls Varsity Team Scores