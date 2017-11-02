Grandview and Prosser harriers compete at Districts

COWICHE — The Central Washington Athletic Conference and Great Northern League combined for a District meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course on Oct. 28, 2017
Official Boys Varsity Team Scores
Pullman 49
Selah 63
Ellensburg 67
East Valley (Spokane) 103
Prosser 167
Wapato 180
Ephrata 228
Othello 238
Grandview 245
East Valley (Yakima) 251
Quincy 257
Toppenish 295
12 Daniel Callahan 15:30.2 Selah
12 Hunter Reynolds 15:37.5 East Valley (Spokane)
10 Eliason Kabasenche 15:41.2 Pullman
10 Bas Holland 15:45.1 Cheney
11 Roman Romanyuk 15:49.3 Pullman
12 Dominic Mathias 15:55.0 Ellensburg
12 Christopher Urakawa 15:57.2 Selah
10 Shea Mattson 16:01.8 Selah
11 Lorenzo Alvarado 16:02.4 Wapato
12 Mason Best 16:05.1 Clarkston
12 Anders Ott 16:07.4 Ellensburg
12 Cody Skay 16:07.9 West Valley (Spokane)
10 Haiden Drury 16:12.6 Toppenish
11 Patrick Nairimo 16:13.9 Pullman
11 Eli Fishburne 16:16.6 West Valley (Spokane)
11 Will Sharp 16:17.0 East Valley (Spokane)
12 Noe Lopez 16:17.9 Wapato
12 Aron James 16:18.7 Pullman
11 Tucker Cunningham 16:19.3 Cheney
11 Andres Keith 16:20.7 Ellensburg
12 Adrian Benitez 16:29.0 Grandview
10 Oscar Edge 16:30.6 Pullman
10 Isak Larson 16:31.9 Ellensburg
12 Sebastien Lewis 16:35.5 Pullman
10 Reese Braman 16:37.4 Ellensburg
11 Max Wahl 16:38.0 Prosser
12 Gideon Bolton 16:39.6 Selah
10 Kolby Tune 16:40.0 Ephrata
10 David Maldonado 16:42.8 Othello
10 Patrick Adkisson 16:43.8 Ellensburg
11 Jacob Torres 16:47.4 Prosser
11 Trysten Crawford 16:49.8 Selah
10 Jack Weidman 16:50.3 East Valley (Spokane)
11 Hunter Jones 16:53.6 Selah
11 Josiah Dewitt 17:07.3 East Valley (Spokane)
10 Zach Severin 17:08.7 East Valley (Spokane)
11 Gonzalo Birrueta 17:09.3 Quincy
12 Tristan Call 17:12.3 Pullman
10 Zach Mathias 17:13.4 Ellensburg
10 Trevor Weberg 17:18.8 East Valley (Spokane)
9 Kade Merrick 17:23.5 Prosser
10 Oswaldo Perez 17:23.9 Quincy
11 Christopher Lane 17:24.8 Prosser
10 Marckos Carrillo 17:34.1 East Valley (Yakima)
9 Kyle Parries 17:34.5 East Valley (Yakima)
11 Casey Noack 17:36.6 East Valley (Spokane)
9 Beckett Schoenleber 17:37.3 Cheney
9 Mick Brown 17:38.0 Clarkston
12 Adolfo DeRobles 17:42.9 Grandview
9 Reece Ozanich 18:03.8 Selah
10 Riley Noga 18:05.8 Ephrata
11 Reece Vivette 18:06.9 Wapato
10 Jacob Saxton 18:09.2 Prosser
10 Emmanuel Atilano 18:09.5 Othello
10 Coby Slabach 18:15.1 Ephrata
10 Carter Freeman 18:20.1 Othello
11 Joshua Bilsky 18:20.6 East Valley (Yakima)
9 Alex Eggleston 18:21.0 Prosser
11 Bryan Carmona 18:21.5 Wapato
12 Nicholas Smith 18:22.6 Ephrata
12 Christopher Melo 18:29.2 Othello
11 Noah Dixon 18:30.3 Prosser
10 Tyler Wurl 18:32.4 Quincy
12 Kenneth Plaza 18:33.0 Grandview
10 Jack Whitefoot 18:36.0 Toppenish
10 Jered Castro 18:36.5 East Valley (Yakima)
12 Marcos Perez 18:37.5 Ephrata
10 Izak Garza 18:49.6 Grandview
9 Diego Ramirez 18:51.3 Wapato
11 Brenden Schoen 18:55.6 East Valley (Yakima)
11 Jovani Espindola 18:57.4 Othello
10 Carlos Ortiz 18:58.7 Quincy
12 Ivan Duarte 19:04.1 Wapato
9 Omar Ramos 19:09.2 Quincy
11 Carlos Ruiz 19:11.6 Quincy
11 Angel Morales 19:13.8 Grandview
11 Anthony Gonzales 19:14.2 Grandview
11 Nathan Todaro 19:14.6 Ephrata
11 Wilber Perez 19:15.9 Toppenish
10 Lakota Lange 19:19.2 Ephrata
9 Emrique Gonzales 19:23.2 Toppenish
10 Javin Morrison 19:24.4 East Valley (Yakima)
12 Ian Campuzano 19:24.8 Grandview
11 Nate Ramirez 19:27.8 Quincy
11 Eduardo Silva 19:32.9 East Valley (Yakima)
11 Bryan Lima 19:40.8 Othello
11 Deshawn Tahkeal 19:58.3 Wapato
11 Cristian Onate 20:04.4 Toppenish
9 Jonathan Rocha 20:40.9 Othello
10 Kyler Romero 20:47.9 Toppenish
Official Girls Varsity Team Scores
Selah 45
Cheney 62
West Valley (Spokane) 77
Ellensburg 85
Ephrata 168
Quincy 181
Prosser 197
East Valley (Yakima) 199
Wapato 214
Othello 279
12 Molly Mattson 18:31.8 Selah
11 Jenna Herzog 18:38.6 Pullman
12 Uhuru Hashimoto 18:47.2 Ellensburg
10 Bryn Heikes 18:51.8 Quincy
12 Hannah Spakousky 18:59.9 Cheney
11 Anna Swedin 19:01.1 Selah
11 Kaylea Hartman 19:07.2 Selah
12 Jolene Whiteley 19:11.0 Cheney
12 Audrey Piacsek 19:18.9 Ellensburg
10 Annika Esvelt 19:21.7 West Valley (Spokane)
10 Sadie Langford 19:23.3 West Valley (Spokane)
11 Ketra Pope 19:25.5 Selah
11 Natalie Andreas 19:26.5 East Valley (Yakima)
9 Jane Kennedy 19:31.7 Quincy
9 Marion Mager-Reeser 19:33.8 Cheney
10 Emma Garza 19:34.4 West Valley (Spokane)
12 Karen Billingsley 19:37.2 Ephrata
10 Jenna Engeland 19:38.3 West Valley (Spokane)
9 Jaela Thornburg 19:38.7 Cheney
10 Megan Habegger 19:41.5 Cheney
12 Charity Cordova 19:46.6 Pullman
10 Nati VerMulm 19:49.2 Prosser
10 Elizabeth Smythe 19:49.7 East Valley (Spokane)
12 Emily Dittmer 19:55.0 Ellensburg
10 Charis Williams 20:00.4 Selah
10 Leah Holmgren 20:02.7 Ellensburg
12 Jessica Vietzke 20:05.1 Cheney
11 Janealle Sutterlict 20:06.4 Wapato
11 Sydney Stone 20:23.2 West Valley (Spokane)
11 Sarah Adamson 20:24.3 West Valley (Spokane)
10 Mikayla Davis 20:33.5 West Valley (Spokane)
10 Kaleigh Dalrymple 20:42.0 Selah
12 Dagny Ahrend 20:54.2 Ephrata
10 Madison Thompson 20:56.8 Ellensburg
12 Brette Draper 20:57.9 Cheney
11 Ryan Hyatt 21:01.6 Pullman
10 Elisa Wallace 21:06.9 Ellensburg
11 Haley Rominger 21:08.1 Ellensburg
12 Caden Clark 21:22.9 Selah
11 Lakota Miller 21:39.9 Wapato
11 Haley Benedetti 21:58.8 East Valley (Yakima)
12 Andrea Inguanzo 22:01.7 Toppenish
10 Mckenzie Maybee 22:15.3 East Valley (Yakima)
10 Kaidyn Johnson 22:22.4 Ephrata
9 Haileyq Garcia 22:23.7 Prosser
12 Mackenzie O'Donnell 22:31.5 Ephrata
10 Katey Stewart 22:42.2 Ephrata
12 Maia Vick-Dishon 22:54.8 Ephrata
9 Elizabeth Humberstad 22:55.3 Prosser
9 Kate Ashton 22:58.8 Prosser
11 Doreen Dogsleep 23:28.7 Wapato
10 Christine Azurin 23:35.8 Wapato
9 Cacia Roy 24:05.8 Prosser
10 Alexa Miller 24:17.3 East Valley (Yakima)
10 Elise McGuire 24:32.4 Ephrata
10 Anne Safe 24:43.4 Quincy
12 Catriona Hayes 24:55.1 Toppenish
12 Elizabeth Giles 24:58.2 Othello
11 Ivania Chavez 25:04.5 Quincy
12 Lauren Binfet 25:15.5 Grandview
9 Tylie Niemi 25:21.4 Prosser
11 Yesica Neponuceno 25:46.9 Othello
11 Renae Besherse 25:52.4 Othello
9 Elizabeth Mendoza 26:48.0 Grandview
12 Lori Gomez 27:11.0 Othello
9 Martha Akinbade 27:20.4 Prosser
9 Rylee Zaikawsky 28:09.9 Grandview
12 Aspen Hayes 28:13.4 Toppenish
11 Jacky Peguero 30:03.7 Othello
9 Catherine Azurin 30:14.5 Wapato
11 Jaelyn Zuniga-Diaz 30:51.6 Quincy
12 Kim Carmona 33:18.5 Wapato
9 Josephine Heine 34:32.7 East Valley (Yakima)
