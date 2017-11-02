Granger and Zillah harriers finish District meet

COWICHE — The South Central Athletic Conference District meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course Oct. 26 resulted in team titles for both the Zillah boys and girls teams.
Official Boys Varsity Team Scores
Zillah 69
Connell 69
Goldendale 76
College Place 108
Royal 110
Wahluke 152
Granger 188
Cle Elum/Roslyn 192
Naches Valley 204
LaSalle 276
Highland 281
12 Kenneth Rooks 15:01.8 College Place
12 Dillon Rising 15:50.6 Goldendale
11 Nate Mendoza 16:01.3 Zillah
11 Nolan Chase 16:09.9 Connell
11 Lucas Anderson 16:13.6 Goldendale
11 Wade Koerner 16:25.2 Zillah
11 Rodolfo Flores 16:27.2 Royal
11 Drew Adams 16:30.4 College Place
12 Alfonso Price 16:34.5 Granger
9 Dallin Price 16:36.5 Connell
10 Tanu Buck 16:46.6 Wahluke
11 Peyton Berg 16:48.0 Connell
11 Dylan Roberts 16:55.6 Naches Valley
11 Adam Rinaldi 16:59.1 Cle Elum/Roslyn
10 Yerik Arellano 17:00.3 Wahluke
10 Sydney John 17:06.3 Zillah
10 Corbin Riley 17:07.7 Goldendale
10 Sterling Beasley 17:08.1 Goldendale
10 Maeson Holst 17:10.0 Connell
9 Joaquin Meza 17:14.6 Royal
11 Abel Troncoso 17:15.0 Zillah
12 Silver Beltran 17:17.7 Royal
11 Andrew Olson 17:23.4 Zillah
9 Billy Simpkin 17:24.7 Kiona-Benton
12 Haiden Holst 17:28.2 Connell
11 Omar Solis-Meza 17:29.8 Granger
12 Nico Romero 17:33.0 College Place
12 Ian Redfield 17:41.5 Zillah
12 Peterson Bohannon 17:46.2 LaSalle
11 Leuri Sandoval 17:46.6 Wahluke
12 Eddy Rodriguez 17:55.6 Royal
9 Yahir Morales 17:57.4 Royal
11 Alex Ramirez 17:59.1 Royal
10 Ryan Fox 18:00.3 Connell
10 Mark Blunt 18:02.6 Goldendale
11 Andrew Hoppen 18:04.0 College Place
11 Devante Martinez 18:04.6 Highland
11 Martin Horta 18:17.4 Royal
12 Mason Goodwater 18:18.8 College Place
12 Karver Dewitt 18:19.2 Cle Elum/Roslyn
12 Zach Bronkhorst 18:19.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn
10 Maxx Black 18:26.8 Naches Valley
12 Josh Rendon 18:33.3 Granger
11 Cole Belton 18:36.3 Zillah
10 Max Weeda 18:37.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn
11 Juan Lamas 18:39.6 Highland
10 Andy Martinez 18:40.9 Wahluke
10 Joseph Feriante 18:45.0 Naches Valley
9 Daniel Faggard 18:46.7 College Place
12 Pierson Jones 18:47.1 Naches Valley
9 Reagan Case 18:49.3 College Place
10 Juan Martinez 18:49.7 Kiona-Benton
9 Logan Marlow 18:50.4 Wahluke
10 Nathan Cottrell 18:54.4 Kiona-Benton
9 Austin Williams 18:55.5 Goldendale
12 Tony Franco 19:02.6 Granger
9 Kane Nedrow 19:15.0 Naches Valley
12 Eric Merkel 19:16.5 Cle Elum/Roslyn
11 Ezequiel Rodriguez 19:21.8 Wahluke
9 Jalen Lopez 19:23.6 LaSalle
11 Edgar Marin 19:26.3 Highland
12 Jovanni Solis-Meza 19:33.9 Granger
12 Ryan Kindler 19:37.6 Goldendale
12 Jose Gil-Martinez 19:46.5 Granger
9 Dominic Sowers 19:54.6 LaSalle
10 Benjamin Montes De Oca 19:58.4 Naches Valley
10 Daniel O'Connor 19:59.9 LaSalle
11 John Sowers 20:08.1 LaSalle
10 Joel Briscoe 20:10.7 Naches Valley
9 Orlando Aguilar 20:13.6 Kiona-Benton
12 Ian Wyborski 20:28.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn
11 Caleb Barker 20:45.6 LaSalle
11 Martin Vargas 21:00.7 Wahluke
11 Kevin Zarinana 21:02.3 Highland
9 Connor Peterson 21:24.3 LaSalle
11 Omar Ramos 22:07.1 Highland
12 Michael Otto 22:55.1 Cle Elum/Roslyn
9 Abelardo Morales Flores 24:52.3 Connell
9 Jonathan Salazar 26:12.7 Granger
Official Girls Varsity Team Scores
Zillah 41
Goldendale 68
Royal 77
Connell 80
Wahluke 107
College Place 113
LaSalle 197
12 Kalen Johnson 18:27.0 Zillah
10 Ellie Rising 19:07.9 Goldendale
12 Kay Lester 19:23.1 Royal
11 Madison Elizondo 19:54.2 Zillah
11 Melia Loe 20:02.1 College Place
10 Abby Hedges 20:13.4 Goldendale
12 Faith Mason 20:24.4 Zillah
11 Abigail Delay 20:29.0 Royal
10 Liz Edler 20:33.8 Connell
12 Galilee Poulson 20:56.7 Connell
12 Abby Zurcher 21:05.4 Connell
9 Joelle Shields 21:21.7 Naches Valley
10 Jade Smith 21:24.6 Goldendale
12 Alma Velasco 21:26.1 Wahluke
12 Hayley Mason 21:26.9 Zillah
12 Summer Welch 21:28.3 Naches Valley
12 Kaia John 21:31.7 Zillah
12 Jessica Arellano 21:34.0 Wahluke
12 Karissa Stubblefield 21:47.8 College Place
9 Abigail Wood 21:48.1 Royal
11 Brisa Mendoza 21:50.4 Wahluke
12 Rachel Estes 21:54.7 Kiona-Benton
11 Alyssa Baxter 22:07.6 Connell
9 Sydney Gilbert 22:18.3 Royal
10 Kimberly Chestnut 22:20.2 Goldendale
9 Karen Arellano 22:20.5 Wahluke
11 Emma Rogers 22:30.5 College Place
12 Olyvia Smith 22:42.2 Zillah
10 Savannah Ross 22:51.0 Goldendale
10 Amanda Justo-Victoriano 22:54.5 Royal
10 Dacia Kasenga 23:12.2 College Place
9 Sydney Burke 23:14.1 Royal
12 Gracie Main 23:21.0 Naches Valley
10 Jacey Naef 23:28.1 Connell
12 Isabel Quiroz 23:30.9 Royal
11 Israel Poulson 23:35.6 Connell
10 Katelyn Bauman 23:50.3 Connell
10 Caitlyn Belton 23:55.7 Zillah
9 Isabella Stephens 24:28.7 LaSalle
9 Angelica Gonzalez 24:49.0 Wahluke
12 Frida Camarillo 24:53.9 LaSalle
12 Joseline Morales 25:25.1 Wahluke
11 Nayeli Cisneros 25:28.2 College Place
11 Claire Christenson 25:43.8 Highland
10 Edith Ramagnoli-Furio 25:46.6 LaSalle
11 Yulissa Olivera 26:10.2 Highland
12 McKenna Cruz 26:20.3 Granger
11 Stephanie Valdespino 26:31.9 Wahluke
12 Maritza Qintero 27:35.9 Granger
10 Krystal Flores 29:02.0 LaSalle
12 Clare Wilmes 30:04.4 LaSalle
9 Kendyl Higham 30:38.0 College Place
12 Mariia Osmonova 31:50.5 LaSalle
11 Keely Guisinger 31:53.2 Granger
