Granger and Zillah harriers finish District meet

— The South Central Athletic Conference District meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course Oct. 26 resulted in team titles for both the Zillah boys and girls teams.

Official Boys Varsity Team Scores

Zillah 69 Connell 69 Goldendale 76 College Place 108 Royal 110 Wahluke 152 Granger 188 Cle Elum/Roslyn 192 Naches Valley 204 LaSalle 276 Highland 281 12 Kenneth Rooks 15:01.8 College Place 12 Dillon Rising 15:50.6 Goldendale 11 Nate Mendoza 16:01.3 Zillah 11 Nolan Chase 16:09.9 Connell 11 Lucas Anderson 16:13.6 Goldendale 11 Wade Koerner 16:25.2 Zillah 11 Rodolfo Flores 16:27.2 Royal 11 Drew Adams 16:30.4 College Place 12 Alfonso Price 16:34.5 Granger 9 Dallin Price 16:36.5 Connell 10 Tanu Buck 16:46.6 Wahluke 11 Peyton Berg 16:48.0 Connell 11 Dylan Roberts 16:55.6 Naches Valley 11 Adam Rinaldi 16:59.1 Cle Elum/Roslyn 10 Yerik Arellano 17:00.3 Wahluke 10 Sydney John 17:06.3 Zillah 10 Corbin Riley 17:07.7 Goldendale 10 Sterling Beasley 17:08.1 Goldendale 10 Maeson Holst 17:10.0 Connell 9 Joaquin Meza 17:14.6 Royal 11 Abel Troncoso 17:15.0 Zillah 12 Silver Beltran 17:17.7 Royal 11 Andrew Olson 17:23.4 Zillah 9 Billy Simpkin 17:24.7 Kiona-Benton 12 Haiden Holst 17:28.2 Connell 11 Omar Solis-Meza 17:29.8 Granger 12 Nico Romero 17:33.0 College Place 12 Ian Redfield 17:41.5 Zillah 12 Peterson Bohannon 17:46.2 LaSalle 11 Leuri Sandoval 17:46.6 Wahluke 12 Eddy Rodriguez 17:55.6 Royal 9 Yahir Morales 17:57.4 Royal 11 Alex Ramirez 17:59.1 Royal 10 Ryan Fox 18:00.3 Connell 10 Mark Blunt 18:02.6 Goldendale 11 Andrew Hoppen 18:04.0 College Place 11 Devante Martinez 18:04.6 Highland 11 Martin Horta 18:17.4 Royal 12 Mason Goodwater 18:18.8 College Place 12 Karver Dewitt 18:19.2 Cle Elum/Roslyn 12 Zach Bronkhorst 18:19.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn 10 Maxx Black 18:26.8 Naches Valley 12 Josh Rendon 18:33.3 Granger 11 Cole Belton 18:36.3 Zillah 10 Max Weeda 18:37.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn 11 Juan Lamas 18:39.6 Highland 10 Andy Martinez 18:40.9 Wahluke 10 Joseph Feriante 18:45.0 Naches Valley 9 Daniel Faggard 18:46.7 College Place 12 Pierson Jones 18:47.1 Naches Valley 9 Reagan Case 18:49.3 College Place 10 Juan Martinez 18:49.7 Kiona-Benton 9 Logan Marlow 18:50.4 Wahluke 10 Nathan Cottrell 18:54.4 Kiona-Benton 9 Austin Williams 18:55.5 Goldendale 12 Tony Franco 19:02.6 Granger 9 Kane Nedrow 19:15.0 Naches Valley 12 Eric Merkel 19:16.5 Cle Elum/Roslyn 11 Ezequiel Rodriguez 19:21.8 Wahluke 9 Jalen Lopez 19:23.6 LaSalle 11 Edgar Marin 19:26.3 Highland 12 Jovanni Solis-Meza 19:33.9 Granger 12 Ryan Kindler 19:37.6 Goldendale 12 Jose Gil-Martinez 19:46.5 Granger 9 Dominic Sowers 19:54.6 LaSalle 10 Benjamin Montes De Oca 19:58.4 Naches Valley 10 Daniel O'Connor 19:59.9 LaSalle 11 John Sowers 20:08.1 LaSalle 10 Joel Briscoe 20:10.7 Naches Valley 9 Orlando Aguilar 20:13.6 Kiona-Benton 12 Ian Wyborski 20:28.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn 11 Caleb Barker 20:45.6 LaSalle 11 Martin Vargas 21:00.7 Wahluke 11 Kevin Zarinana 21:02.3 Highland 9 Connor Peterson 21:24.3 LaSalle 11 Omar Ramos 22:07.1 Highland 12 Michael Otto 22:55.1 Cle Elum/Roslyn 9 Abelardo Morales Flores 24:52.3 Connell 9 Jonathan Salazar 26:12.7 Granger

Official Girls Varsity Team Scores