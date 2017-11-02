0

Granger and Zillah harriers finish District meet

As of Thursday, November 2, 2017 | 3:43 p.m.

COWICHE — The South Central Athletic Conference District meet at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course Oct. 26 resulted in team titles for both the Zillah boys and girls teams.

Official Boys Varsity Team Scores

  1. Zillah 69

  2. Connell 69

  3. Goldendale 76

  4. College Place 108

  5. Royal 110

  6. Wahluke 152

  7. Granger 188

  8. Cle Elum/Roslyn 192

  9. Naches Valley 204

  10. LaSalle 276

  11. Highland 281

  12. 12 Kenneth Rooks 15:01.8 College Place

  13. 12 Dillon Rising 15:50.6 Goldendale

  14. 11 Nate Mendoza 16:01.3 Zillah

  15. 11 Nolan Chase 16:09.9 Connell

  16. 11 Lucas Anderson 16:13.6 Goldendale

  17. 11 Wade Koerner 16:25.2 Zillah

  18. 11 Rodolfo Flores 16:27.2 Royal

  19. 11 Drew Adams 16:30.4 College Place

  20. 12 Alfonso Price 16:34.5 Granger

  21. 9 Dallin Price 16:36.5 Connell

  22. 10 Tanu Buck 16:46.6 Wahluke

  23. 11 Peyton Berg 16:48.0 Connell

  24. 11 Dylan Roberts 16:55.6 Naches Valley

  25. 11 Adam Rinaldi 16:59.1 Cle Elum/Roslyn

  26. 10 Yerik Arellano 17:00.3 Wahluke

  27. 10 Sydney John 17:06.3 Zillah

  28. 10 Corbin Riley 17:07.7 Goldendale

  29. 10 Sterling Beasley 17:08.1 Goldendale

  30. 10 Maeson Holst 17:10.0 Connell

  31. 9 Joaquin Meza 17:14.6 Royal

  32. 11 Abel Troncoso 17:15.0 Zillah

  33. 12 Silver Beltran 17:17.7 Royal

  34. 11 Andrew Olson 17:23.4 Zillah

  35. 9 Billy Simpkin 17:24.7 Kiona-Benton

  36. 12 Haiden Holst 17:28.2 Connell

  37. 11 Omar Solis-Meza 17:29.8 Granger

  38. 12 Nico Romero 17:33.0 College Place

  39. 12 Ian Redfield 17:41.5 Zillah

  40. 12 Peterson Bohannon 17:46.2 LaSalle

  41. 11 Leuri Sandoval 17:46.6 Wahluke

  42. 12 Eddy Rodriguez 17:55.6 Royal

  43. 9 Yahir Morales 17:57.4 Royal

  44. 11 Alex Ramirez 17:59.1 Royal

  45. 10 Ryan Fox 18:00.3 Connell

  46. 10 Mark Blunt 18:02.6 Goldendale

  47. 11 Andrew Hoppen 18:04.0 College Place

  48. 11 Devante Martinez 18:04.6 Highland

  49. 11 Martin Horta 18:17.4 Royal

  50. 12 Mason Goodwater 18:18.8 College Place

  51. 12 Karver Dewitt 18:19.2 Cle Elum/Roslyn

  52. 12 Zach Bronkhorst 18:19.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn

  53. 10 Maxx Black 18:26.8 Naches Valley

  54. 12 Josh Rendon 18:33.3 Granger

  55. 11 Cole Belton 18:36.3 Zillah

  56. 10 Max Weeda 18:37.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn

  57. 11 Juan Lamas 18:39.6 Highland

  58. 10 Andy Martinez 18:40.9 Wahluke

  59. 10 Joseph Feriante 18:45.0 Naches Valley

  60. 9 Daniel Faggard 18:46.7 College Place

  61. 12 Pierson Jones 18:47.1 Naches Valley

  62. 9 Reagan Case 18:49.3 College Place

  63. 10 Juan Martinez 18:49.7 Kiona-Benton

  64. 9 Logan Marlow 18:50.4 Wahluke

  65. 10 Nathan Cottrell 18:54.4 Kiona-Benton

  66. 9 Austin Williams 18:55.5 Goldendale

  67. 12 Tony Franco 19:02.6 Granger

  68. 9 Kane Nedrow 19:15.0 Naches Valley

  69. 12 Eric Merkel 19:16.5 Cle Elum/Roslyn

  70. 11 Ezequiel Rodriguez 19:21.8 Wahluke

  71. 9 Jalen Lopez 19:23.6 LaSalle

  72. 11 Edgar Marin 19:26.3 Highland

  73. 12 Jovanni Solis-Meza 19:33.9 Granger

  74. 12 Ryan Kindler 19:37.6 Goldendale

  75. 12 Jose Gil-Martinez 19:46.5 Granger

  76. 9 Dominic Sowers 19:54.6 LaSalle

  77. 10 Benjamin Montes De Oca 19:58.4 Naches Valley

  78. 10 Daniel O'Connor 19:59.9 LaSalle

  79. 11 John Sowers 20:08.1 LaSalle

  80. 10 Joel Briscoe 20:10.7 Naches Valley

  81. 9 Orlando Aguilar 20:13.6 Kiona-Benton

  82. 12 Ian Wyborski 20:28.7 Cle Elum/Roslyn

  83. 11 Caleb Barker 20:45.6 LaSalle

  84. 11 Martin Vargas 21:00.7 Wahluke

  85. 11 Kevin Zarinana 21:02.3 Highland

  86. 9 Connor Peterson 21:24.3 LaSalle

  87. 11 Omar Ramos 22:07.1 Highland

  88. 12 Michael Otto 22:55.1 Cle Elum/Roslyn

  89. 9 Abelardo Morales Flores 24:52.3 Connell

  90. 9 Jonathan Salazar 26:12.7 Granger

Official Girls Varsity Team Scores

  1. Zillah 41

  2. Goldendale 68

  3. Royal 77

  4. Connell 80

  5. Wahluke 107

  6. College Place 113

  7. LaSalle 197

  8. 12 Kalen Johnson 18:27.0 Zillah

  9. 10 Ellie Rising 19:07.9 Goldendale

  10. 12 Kay Lester 19:23.1 Royal

  11. 11 Madison Elizondo 19:54.2 Zillah

  12. 11 Melia Loe 20:02.1 College Place

  13. 10 Abby Hedges 20:13.4 Goldendale

  14. 12 Faith Mason 20:24.4 Zillah

  15. 11 Abigail Delay 20:29.0 Royal

  16. 10 Liz Edler 20:33.8 Connell

  17. 12 Galilee Poulson 20:56.7 Connell

  18. 12 Abby Zurcher 21:05.4 Connell

  19. 9 Joelle Shields 21:21.7 Naches Valley

  20. 10 Jade Smith 21:24.6 Goldendale

  21. 12 Alma Velasco 21:26.1 Wahluke

  22. 12 Hayley Mason 21:26.9 Zillah

  23. 12 Summer Welch 21:28.3 Naches Valley

  24. 12 Kaia John 21:31.7 Zillah

  25. 12 Jessica Arellano 21:34.0 Wahluke

  26. 12 Karissa Stubblefield 21:47.8 College Place

  27. 9 Abigail Wood 21:48.1 Royal

  28. 11 Brisa Mendoza 21:50.4 Wahluke

  29. 12 Rachel Estes 21:54.7 Kiona-Benton

  30. 11 Alyssa Baxter 22:07.6 Connell

  31. 9 Sydney Gilbert 22:18.3 Royal

  32. 10 Kimberly Chestnut 22:20.2 Goldendale

  33. 9 Karen Arellano 22:20.5 Wahluke

  34. 11 Emma Rogers 22:30.5 College Place

  35. 12 Olyvia Smith 22:42.2 Zillah

  36. 10 Savannah Ross 22:51.0 Goldendale

  37. 10 Amanda Justo-Victoriano 22:54.5 Royal

  38. 10 Dacia Kasenga 23:12.2 College Place

  39. 9 Sydney Burke 23:14.1 Royal

  40. 12 Gracie Main 23:21.0 Naches Valley

  41. 10 Jacey Naef 23:28.1 Connell

  42. 12 Isabel Quiroz 23:30.9 Royal

  43. 11 Israel Poulson 23:35.6 Connell

  44. 10 Katelyn Bauman 23:50.3 Connell

  45. 10 Caitlyn Belton 23:55.7 Zillah

  46. 9 Isabella Stephens 24:28.7 LaSalle

  47. 9 Angelica Gonzalez 24:49.0 Wahluke

  48. 12 Frida Camarillo 24:53.9 LaSalle

  49. 12 Joseline Morales 25:25.1 Wahluke

  50. 11 Nayeli Cisneros 25:28.2 College Place

  51. 11 Claire Christenson 25:43.8 Highland

  52. 10 Edith Ramagnoli-Furio 25:46.6 LaSalle

  53. 11 Yulissa Olivera 26:10.2 Highland

  54. 12 McKenna Cruz 26:20.3 Granger

  55. 11 Stephanie Valdespino 26:31.9 Wahluke

  56. 12 Maritza Qintero 27:35.9 Granger

  57. 10 Krystal Flores 29:02.0 LaSalle

  58. 12 Clare Wilmes 30:04.4 LaSalle

  59. 9 Kendyl Higham 30:38.0 College Place

  60. 12 Mariia Osmonova 31:50.5 LaSalle

  61. 11 Keely Guisinger 31:53.2 Granger

