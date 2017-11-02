Harold Grenz, 91, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 30, 2017 in Sunnyside.

He was born Sept. 19, 1926 in Artas, S.D.

Viewing and Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at the Faith Community Church, Zillah, Wash.

