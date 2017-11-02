Harry “Can’t Tell By Looking” Bos passed away on the afternoon of Oct. 30, 2017 in Sunnyside surrounded by his family.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1931 in Sunnyside to Jacoba DenBoer and David Bos, the 10th child in a family of 11 children.

Harry attended school in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1948. Following graduation Harry worked for a year as an intern in the Sunnyside High School music program under the direction of Mr. Darling. He then attended Washington State University for a year and went on to serve in the United States Navy for four years. After he finished his military service, Harry returned to Sunnyside and met Carma Lynn Pemberton, whom he married on June 21, 1957. Over the next 10 years, they added three daughters and two sons to their family.

In 1960, Harry graduated from Central Washington State College with a Bachelor’s degree in music. He began his teaching career in LaCrosse, and continued to teach music for the next 30 years at Sunnyside, Granger, Bickleton and Mabton schools. Harry loved music. He was the band drum major in high school and in college. He taught marching band, concert band, stage band, pep band, jazz band, chorus, choir and guitar to all ages throughout his life.

Harry was a natural-born teacher — he loved his students and they loved him, even when he called them “honyak.” Many students evolved into friends as they grew into adulthood. He had a remarkable ability to remember students’ names, even after many years. After his retirement, Harry continued with his love of music by conducting music and leading the choir at church. He engendered a life-long love of music in all his children.

Harry’s first love was Carma Lynn, his second love was music and then came his family. In 1969, Harry and Lynn planted their family on their Sunnyside homestead. Harry taught music and raised kids on the farm. He wasn’t a great farmer, but each of his children have fond memories of learning to work together and the value of a hard day’s work. In his later years, he spent many hours researching his family history and sharing that history with his progeny.

Harry always had a desire to follow Jesus Christ. In 1956, Harry joined to the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints and served actively in various callings right up until Heavenly Father brought him home.

He and Carma Lynn served a mission in South Africa for 21 months and loved and served the wonderful people there.

Harry leaves a legacy of unconditional love. He filled his life serving others and never knew a stranger. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed his help. He always had produce to share, thanks to Tobias Magaña. He was quick with a joke and an encouraging word. He was happiest leading the choir and directing music, which he did until the day before he was called home. Harry was the salt of the earth.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents David and Jacoba and siblings Lydia Boeringa, Alice Broers, E.B. “Bob” Bos, Earl Bos, Anne Ooms Besteman, Marie Veltkamp, William Bos and Frederick Bos.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carma Lynn and his children Michele (Joseph) Carnohan, Joyce (Keith) Golob, David (Chelle) Bos, LaDonna (Martin) Simmons and Stephen (Mickelle) Bos; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Lucille Apol and Margaret (Wilbur) Duim; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Perpetual Education Fund, or the local school music program of your choice.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sunnyside.

A horse drawn carriage procession will follow to Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com.