Isabel Lopez, 83, of Sunnyside, died Oct. 31, 2017 in Sunnyside.
She was born Nov. 23, 1933 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
No formal service is being held at this time.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment