Sunnyside harriers finish season at District meet

— The Columbia Basin Big 9 Cross Country Meet was at Franklin Park Oct. 26, 2017.

The following are results from the meet:

Official Girls Varsity Team Scores

Eisenhower 45 Wenatchee 84 A.C. Davis 85 West Valley (Yakima) 94 Moses Lake 102 Eastmont 127 Sunnyside 162 12 Erica Simison 18:41.29 Eisenhower 12 Ada Naranjo 19:10.85 A.C. Davis 12 Molly Stephenson 19:48.03 Eisenhower 12 Dallas Borrego 19:51.87 Sunnyside 9 McKenna White 19:52.77 Wenatchee 10 Renelle Christensen 19:59.30 A.C. Davis 12 Grace Gerardi 20:00.07 A.C. Davis 10 Ashlyn Hill 20:01.94 Eastmont 10 Camille Carpenter 20:03.85 Moses Lake 12 Claire Sirmon 20:09.27 Wenatchee 11 Dantzel Petersen 20:12.05 Eisenhower 10 Carlie Gregg 20:12.73 Moses Lake 11 Sophia Abb 20:15.01 Eisenhower 10 Mikayla Cooper 20:16.06 Moses Lake 10 Hannah Bremmerman 20:36.87 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Dania Cox 20:41.61 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Madi Oliva 20:47.60 Eisenhower 11 Micaela Salgado 21:04.23 Wenatchee 12 Mckenzie Jamieson 21:08.06 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Lorena Zepeda 21:18.54 Eastmont 9 Kiana Griffiths 21:28.15 West Valley (Yakima) 10 Nayeli Barron 21:32.56 Eisenhower 11 Faith Sullivan 21:41.51 West Valley (Yakima) 10 Minelly Sereno 21:45.03 Eisenhower 11 Sophia Reed 21:55.21 Wenatchee 11 Sylvia Hwang 21:57.18 Wenatchee 9 Hailey Speten 21:59.48 Eastmont 12 Olivia Holmes 22:02.75 A.C. Davis 9 Emma Fillmore 22:07.33 West Valley (Yakima) 9 Kaylee Condie 22:10.46 Sunnyside 11 Camille Sanislo 22:13.88 Moses Lake 12 Makenna Marcuson 22:22.17 Wenatchee 12 Lindsey Sheffield 22:29.30 West Valley (Yakima) 11 Maggie Strang 22:37.65 Eastmont 10 Leila Fischer 22:40.75 Wenatchee 12 Obiomachi Abonyi 22:43.26 Moses Lake 11 Nicole Hellewell 22:54.64 Moses Lake 9 Riley Fischer 23:09.53 Eastmont 11 Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez 23:15.75 Sunnyside 10 Chloe Hansen 23:21.27 Moses Lake 11 Hanna Speten 23:23.50 Eastmont 11 Cristal Diaz 23:23.90 A.C. Davis 9 Diana Ojeda 23:53.37 A.C. Davis 9 Yeleny Moreno 23:55.19 Sunnyside 11 Nora Cisneros-Toscano 24:26.65 Sunnyside 9 Roxsana Cisneros 24:50.30 Sunnyside 9 Vero Adame-Garcia 24:50.57 Sunnyside 12 Priscilla Nunez 25:23.61 Eastmont

Official Boys Varsity Team Scores