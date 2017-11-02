Sunnyside harriers finish season at District meet

YAKIMA — The Columbia Basin Big 9 Cross Country Meet was at Franklin Park Oct. 26, 2017.
The following are results from the meet:
Official Girls Varsity Team Scores
Eisenhower 45
Wenatchee 84
A.C. Davis 85
West Valley (Yakima) 94
Moses Lake 102
Eastmont 127
Sunnyside 162
12 Erica Simison 18:41.29 Eisenhower
12 Ada Naranjo 19:10.85 A.C. Davis
12 Molly Stephenson 19:48.03 Eisenhower
12 Dallas Borrego 19:51.87 Sunnyside
9 McKenna White 19:52.77 Wenatchee
10 Renelle Christensen 19:59.30 A.C. Davis
12 Grace Gerardi 20:00.07 A.C. Davis
10 Ashlyn Hill 20:01.94 Eastmont
10 Camille Carpenter 20:03.85 Moses Lake
12 Claire Sirmon 20:09.27 Wenatchee
11 Dantzel Petersen 20:12.05 Eisenhower
10 Carlie Gregg 20:12.73 Moses Lake
11 Sophia Abb 20:15.01 Eisenhower
10 Mikayla Cooper 20:16.06 Moses Lake
10 Hannah Bremmerman 20:36.87 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Dania Cox 20:41.61 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Madi Oliva 20:47.60 Eisenhower
11 Micaela Salgado 21:04.23 Wenatchee
12 Mckenzie Jamieson 21:08.06 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Lorena Zepeda 21:18.54 Eastmont
9 Kiana Griffiths 21:28.15 West Valley (Yakima)
10 Nayeli Barron 21:32.56 Eisenhower
11 Faith Sullivan 21:41.51 West Valley (Yakima)
10 Minelly Sereno 21:45.03 Eisenhower
11 Sophia Reed 21:55.21 Wenatchee
11 Sylvia Hwang 21:57.18 Wenatchee
9 Hailey Speten 21:59.48 Eastmont
12 Olivia Holmes 22:02.75 A.C. Davis
9 Emma Fillmore 22:07.33 West Valley (Yakima)
9 Kaylee Condie 22:10.46 Sunnyside
11 Camille Sanislo 22:13.88 Moses Lake
12 Makenna Marcuson 22:22.17 Wenatchee
12 Lindsey Sheffield 22:29.30 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Maggie Strang 22:37.65 Eastmont
10 Leila Fischer 22:40.75 Wenatchee
12 Obiomachi Abonyi 22:43.26 Moses Lake
11 Nicole Hellewell 22:54.64 Moses Lake
9 Riley Fischer 23:09.53 Eastmont
11 Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez 23:15.75 Sunnyside
10 Chloe Hansen 23:21.27 Moses Lake
11 Hanna Speten 23:23.50 Eastmont
11 Cristal Diaz 23:23.90 A.C. Davis
9 Diana Ojeda 23:53.37 A.C. Davis
9 Yeleny Moreno 23:55.19 Sunnyside
11 Nora Cisneros-Toscano 24:26.65 Sunnyside
9 Roxsana Cisneros 24:50.30 Sunnyside
9 Vero Adame-Garcia 24:50.57 Sunnyside
12 Priscilla Nunez 25:23.61 Eastmont
Official Boys Varsity Team Scores
Eisenhower 29
West Valley (Yakima) 60
Eastmont 61
Moses Lake 111
Wenatchee 125
Sunnyside 157
A.C. Davis 185
10 Jonas Price 15:25.88 Eisenhower
12 Rogelio Mares 15:51.72 Eisenhower
9 Brayden Packard 16:04.44 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Alfonso Cuevas 16:21.84 Eisenhower
10 Jarred Barnes 16:27.80 Eastmont
12 Zachery Owens 16:29.65 Moses Lake
11 Gus Wavra 16:30.29 Eastmont
12 Michael Condie 16:31.28 Sunnyside
12 Angel Cuevas 16:36.11 Eisenhower
11 Joshua Cooper 16:39.95 Moses Lake
11 Isaac Fillmore 16:41.52 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Quentin Rickey 16:45.28 West Valley (Yakima)
12 Moise Cook 16:48.98 Eisenhower
11 Steven Dray 16:49.90 West Valley (Yakima)
11 Connor Weldy 16:50.58 Eastmont
12 Josiah Clifton 16:54.20 Eastmont
10 Connor Elwyn 17:03.55 Wenatchee
11 Cesar Sitio 17:05.21 Eastmont
11 Brandon Wood 17:12.68 Moses Lake
11 Tyler Ditto 17:15.16 West Valley (Yakima)
12 Jesus Gonzalez 17:16.43 Eisenhower
9 Blake Steiner 17:17.39 West Valley (Yakima)
12 Antonio Heredia 17:25.48 Eisenhower
11 Jakob Wiersma 17:35.45 Wenatchee
11 Kurt Zontek 17:43.14 Wenatchee
12 Carlos Soto-Ontiveros 17:43.93 A.C. Davis
9 Liam Rickey 17:44.60 West Valley (Yakima)
10 Esteban Montemayor 17:46.18 A.C. Davis
11 Ezra Boyle 17:46.73 Wenatchee
9 Zach Boyle 17:51.31 Wenatchee
12 Connor Hasse 17:54.64 Wenatchee
12 Uriel Balderas Muniz 18:02.75 Wenatchee
11 Tanner Child 18:06.81 Eastmont
12 Emmanuel Ocampo 18:11.90 Sunnyside
10 Tenoch Mandujano 18:13.12 Eastmont
11 Jose Salazar-Suarez 18:13.72 Sunnyside
9 Nicholas Elliot 18:14.40 Moses Lake
11 Alex Sanchez 18:21.58 Sunnyside
11 Daiki Tanaka 18:30.54 Moses Lake
12 Uriel Garcilazo 18:51.07 A.C. Davis
11 Kaden Maxwell 18:55.78 Sunnyside
11 Matt Humpherys 18:56.46 Moses Lake
9 Reid Weaver 19:09.15 Sunnyside
12 Samuel Roeber 19:22.31 Moses Lake
12 Daniel Islas 19:25.13 A.C. Davis
11 Jason Borges 20:09.66 A.C. Davis
12 Michael Allen 20:42.80 A.C. Davis
11 Derek Weaver 21:43.41 Sunnyside
