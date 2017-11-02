0

Sunnyside harriers finish season at District meet

As of Thursday, November 2, 2017 | 2:46 p.m.

YAKIMA — The Columbia Basin Big 9 Cross Country Meet was at Franklin Park Oct. 26, 2017.

The following are results from the meet:

Official Girls Varsity Team Scores

  1. Eisenhower 45

  2. Wenatchee 84

  3. A.C. Davis 85

  4. West Valley (Yakima) 94

  5. Moses Lake 102

  6. Eastmont 127

  7. Sunnyside 162

  8. 12 Erica Simison 18:41.29 Eisenhower

  9. 12 Ada Naranjo 19:10.85 A.C. Davis

  10. 12 Molly Stephenson 19:48.03 Eisenhower

  11. 12 Dallas Borrego 19:51.87 Sunnyside

  12. 9 McKenna White 19:52.77 Wenatchee

  13. 10 Renelle Christensen 19:59.30 A.C. Davis

  14. 12 Grace Gerardi 20:00.07 A.C. Davis

  15. 10 Ashlyn Hill 20:01.94 Eastmont

  16. 10 Camille Carpenter 20:03.85 Moses Lake

  17. 12 Claire Sirmon 20:09.27 Wenatchee

  18. 11 Dantzel Petersen 20:12.05 Eisenhower

  19. 10 Carlie Gregg 20:12.73 Moses Lake

  20. 11 Sophia Abb 20:15.01 Eisenhower

  21. 10 Mikayla Cooper 20:16.06 Moses Lake

  22. 10 Hannah Bremmerman 20:36.87 West Valley (Yakima)

  23. 11 Dania Cox 20:41.61 West Valley (Yakima)

  24. 11 Madi Oliva 20:47.60 Eisenhower

  25. 11 Micaela Salgado 21:04.23 Wenatchee

  26. 12 Mckenzie Jamieson 21:08.06 West Valley (Yakima)

  27. 11 Lorena Zepeda 21:18.54 Eastmont

  28. 9 Kiana Griffiths 21:28.15 West Valley (Yakima)

  29. 10 Nayeli Barron 21:32.56 Eisenhower

  30. 11 Faith Sullivan 21:41.51 West Valley (Yakima)

  31. 10 Minelly Sereno 21:45.03 Eisenhower

  32. 11 Sophia Reed 21:55.21 Wenatchee

  33. 11 Sylvia Hwang 21:57.18 Wenatchee

  34. 9 Hailey Speten 21:59.48 Eastmont

  35. 12 Olivia Holmes 22:02.75 A.C. Davis

  36. 9 Emma Fillmore 22:07.33 West Valley (Yakima)

  37. 9 Kaylee Condie 22:10.46 Sunnyside

  38. 11 Camille Sanislo 22:13.88 Moses Lake

  39. 12 Makenna Marcuson 22:22.17 Wenatchee

  40. 12 Lindsey Sheffield 22:29.30 West Valley (Yakima)

  41. 11 Maggie Strang 22:37.65 Eastmont

  42. 10 Leila Fischer 22:40.75 Wenatchee

  43. 12 Obiomachi Abonyi 22:43.26 Moses Lake

  44. 11 Nicole Hellewell 22:54.64 Moses Lake

  45. 9 Riley Fischer 23:09.53 Eastmont

  46. 11 Yairel Quiroz-Jimenez 23:15.75 Sunnyside

  47. 10 Chloe Hansen 23:21.27 Moses Lake

  48. 11 Hanna Speten 23:23.50 Eastmont

  49. 11 Cristal Diaz 23:23.90 A.C. Davis

  50. 9 Diana Ojeda 23:53.37 A.C. Davis

  51. 9 Yeleny Moreno 23:55.19 Sunnyside

  52. 11 Nora Cisneros-Toscano 24:26.65 Sunnyside

  53. 9 Roxsana Cisneros 24:50.30 Sunnyside

  54. 9 Vero Adame-Garcia 24:50.57 Sunnyside

  55. 12 Priscilla Nunez 25:23.61 Eastmont

Official Boys Varsity Team Scores

  1. Eisenhower 29

  2. West Valley (Yakima) 60

  3. Eastmont 61

  4. Moses Lake 111

  5. Wenatchee 125

  6. Sunnyside 157

  7. A.C. Davis 185

  8. 10 Jonas Price 15:25.88 Eisenhower

  9. 12 Rogelio Mares 15:51.72 Eisenhower

  10. 9 Brayden Packard 16:04.44 West Valley (Yakima)

  11. 11 Alfonso Cuevas 16:21.84 Eisenhower

  12. 10 Jarred Barnes 16:27.80 Eastmont

  13. 12 Zachery Owens 16:29.65 Moses Lake

  14. 11 Gus Wavra 16:30.29 Eastmont

  15. 12 Michael Condie 16:31.28 Sunnyside

  16. 12 Angel Cuevas 16:36.11 Eisenhower

  17. 11 Joshua Cooper 16:39.95 Moses Lake

  18. 11 Isaac Fillmore 16:41.52 West Valley (Yakima)

  19. 11 Quentin Rickey 16:45.28 West Valley (Yakima)

  20. 12 Moise Cook 16:48.98 Eisenhower

  21. 11 Steven Dray 16:49.90 West Valley (Yakima)

  22. 11 Connor Weldy 16:50.58 Eastmont

  23. 12 Josiah Clifton 16:54.20 Eastmont

  24. 10 Connor Elwyn 17:03.55 Wenatchee

  25. 11 Cesar Sitio 17:05.21 Eastmont

  26. 11 Brandon Wood 17:12.68 Moses Lake

  27. 11 Tyler Ditto 17:15.16 West Valley (Yakima)

  28. 12 Jesus Gonzalez 17:16.43 Eisenhower

  29. 9 Blake Steiner 17:17.39 West Valley (Yakima)

  30. 12 Antonio Heredia 17:25.48 Eisenhower

  31. 11 Jakob Wiersma 17:35.45 Wenatchee

  32. 11 Kurt Zontek 17:43.14 Wenatchee

  33. 12 Carlos Soto-Ontiveros 17:43.93 A.C. Davis

  34. 9 Liam Rickey 17:44.60 West Valley (Yakima)

  35. 10 Esteban Montemayor 17:46.18 A.C. Davis

  36. 11 Ezra Boyle 17:46.73 Wenatchee

  37. 9 Zach Boyle 17:51.31 Wenatchee

  38. 12 Connor Hasse 17:54.64 Wenatchee

  39. 12 Uriel Balderas Muniz 18:02.75 Wenatchee

  40. 11 Tanner Child 18:06.81 Eastmont

  41. 12 Emmanuel Ocampo 18:11.90 Sunnyside

  42. 10 Tenoch Mandujano 18:13.12 Eastmont

  43. 11 Jose Salazar-Suarez 18:13.72 Sunnyside

  44. 9 Nicholas Elliot 18:14.40 Moses Lake

  45. 11 Alex Sanchez 18:21.58 Sunnyside

  46. 11 Daiki Tanaka 18:30.54 Moses Lake

  47. 12 Uriel Garcilazo 18:51.07 A.C. Davis

  48. 11 Kaden Maxwell 18:55.78 Sunnyside

  49. 11 Matt Humpherys 18:56.46 Moses Lake

  50. 9 Reid Weaver 19:09.15 Sunnyside

  51. 12 Samuel Roeber 19:22.31 Moses Lake

  52. 12 Daniel Islas 19:25.13 A.C. Davis

  53. 11 Jason Borges 20:09.66 A.C. Davis

  54. 12 Michael Allen 20:42.80 A.C. Davis

  55. 11 Derek Weaver 21:43.41 Sunnyside

