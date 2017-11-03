Donald Bos

Don Bos, a lifelong resident of Sunnyside, died Oct. 31, 2017 at the Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.



Don was born to Jacob and Hannah Den Boer Bos on May 24, 1921 joining his older brother Ralph and sister Lois Bos Bogert.

Later the family grew to include three more sisters, Florence Bos Malefyt, Phyllis Bos Kobes and Alma Bos Jones.

The Bos family made their home in the Outlook, Maple Grove and Sunnyside areas, farming and trading cattle, horses and pigs.

Don attended the Outlook and Maple Grove schools. While at Maple Grove, he met his future wife, Betty Cushney. Between his school years and joining the U.S. Navy in 1944, Don worked with his father on the farm and learned to operate heavy equipment.

In the Navy, Don made 7 trips across the Pacific ferrying troops and the wounded. He was also a landing craft pilot unloading troops during the battle of Okinawa.

Following the war, Don and Betty Cushney were married in 1947. Don and Betty had four children Sue, Stan, Tom and Glen, raising their family in the Sunnyside area. They were active members of the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.

In the early 1960s, Don joined the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District as machine operator and was later crew foreman. He worked there until his retirement in 1983.



Don had a fulfilling retirement traveling, fishing, raising Black Angus cattle, tending his small farm and spending time with family.



Don is survived by his four children Sue Clapp (Ted), Stan Bos (Kathy), Tom Bos (Mary) of Sunnyside and Glen Bos (Sara) of Yakima, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens on Nov. 8, 2017 with a memorial service following at the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church at 1 p.m.

Those wishing to contribute to Don’s memorial may designate a gift to the Sunnyside Christian School Ag shop programs or the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church building and grounds fund.

Those wishing to sign Don’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.