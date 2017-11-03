Flag lowering Nov. 4

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Chief Warrant Officer Jacob M. Sims, 36, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, November 4, 2017. CWO Sims died of injuries he sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Afghanistan on October 27, 2017.

The Governor's Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, November 3, 2017. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on November 4, 2017, or first thing Monday morning, November 6.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 1:00 pm at the Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, Washington.