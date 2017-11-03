Loran Lester Hancock, 75, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 1, 2017 in Sunnyside.

He was born Sept. 9, 1942 in Grandview.

No formal service is planned at this time.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.