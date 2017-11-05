Knights, Leopards to host playoff games

— For gridiron fans, the Lower Yakima Valley has two teams competing in the first round of the state playoffs Friday.

Sunnyside Christian hosts Pateros in 1B action at Clem Senn Field at 6 p.m. The Billy Goats (5-4) are hoping to upset the undefeated Knights (10-0), tied No. 1 in the Associated Press polls with 9-0 Odessa.

Odessa, formerly Odessa-Harrington, ended the Knights’ season in the state semi-finals last year and was the eventual state champion.

Odessa faces Almira/Coulee-Hartline (9-1), whose only loss this season was to Sunnyside Christian.

The winners of the two games will face each other in the state semi-finals.

The 1A Zillah Leopards are also in action Friday.

The No.8-ranked Leopards (9-1) host the Newport Bears (8-1) at 7 p.m. on Andy Collins Memorial Field.

Friday’s winner hosts the winner of the Connell/Colville playoff game.