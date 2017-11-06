Tomorrow final day to cast ballots

— The general election is not exciting voters in great numbers, and there is precious little time for those who have been planning to vote late.

The Yakima County Elections Department sent out 114,888 ballots.

Only 19,087, or 16.62 percent, had been returned by the end of Friday.

The election, which started about two weeks ago, will end at 8 p.m. tomorrow.

Voters may use drop boxes without postage to return ballots before the deadline.

The Daily Sun’s readership area has the red and yellow boxes at:

Sunnyside — Corner of South S 8th St. and E. Edison Ave.

Granger — 102 Main Street.

Zillah — 503 First Ave.

Mabton – 305 Main Street.

Grandview — 207 W. Second Street.

In Benton County, only ballots received by 8 p.m. will be counted; the postmark makes no difference.

Ballot return options for Prosser and Paterson area voters is regular mail and personal delivery to the courthouse.

Grandview

Grandview’s Position No. 3 city council race became a no contest when Dina Ibarra pulled out for family health reasons and left the field to Gloria Mendoza.

Mabton

The Mabton race for mayor has local business owner Laura Vazquez challenging two-term Mayor Mario Martinez.

Mabton has two city council races, and sort of a third one.

Rachel Ruelas and Sophia Sotelo are competing for Position No. 1.

Duran Rivera and Cindy Rendon are battling for Position No. 3.

The race for Position No. 4 ended when Diana Castaneda dropped out for medical reasons and Oping Hutson died.

Mark Gourneau is waging a write-in campaign for the position. According to the election Department, if either of the women, whose names are still on the ballot, out-polls Gourneau, he can’t be declared the winner.

Sunnyside

The Sunnyside race for city council Position No. 1 is a bit peculiar.

Incumbent Theresa Hancock is running a write-in campaign against challenger John Henry.

Betty L. Garza is challenging incumbent Ron Stremler for City Council Position No. 3.

Sunnyside has a port commission race between Jeff Matson and Tyler Schilperoort.

Zillah

There is one race in Zillah, and it should draw some interest.

If Mayor Gary V. Clark defeats challenger Scott Carmack, he will have served the community in five different

decades.

There are also four advisory votes for Yakima County.

Three involve state-level taxes imposed by the Legislature. Each straw ballot asks if they should be repealed.

The fourth straw ballot is sure to create some sore losers: Should the county legalize retail marijuana in unincorporated Yakima County?