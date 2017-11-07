Initial returns from the Nov. 7 General Election

Here are the 8 p.m. totals for Lower Yakima Valley races in the Nov. 7 general election.

Benton County Sheriff

Jerry Hatcher 13,561

Ken Lattin 10,155

Prosser Consolidated School District 116 District No. 4

Scott Coleman 667

Maricela Sanchez 566

Prosser Hospital District Position No. 1

Susan L. Reams 959

Don Green 851

West Benton Regional Fire Authority | Position 5

Ricard Clizbe 569

Kevin F. Hanlon 573

Grandview City Council Position 3

Gloria Mendoza 228

Dina Ibarra 134

City of Mabton

Mayor

Mario Martinez 35

Laura Vasquez 58

City Council Position No. 1

Diana Castaneda 34

Oping P. Hutson 24

Mark Goumeau 14

Mabton City Council Position No. 2

Rachel Ruelas 31

Sophia Sotelo 60

Mabton City Council Position No. 3

Cindy Rendon 50

Duran Rivera 35

Sunnyside

City Council District No. 1

Theresa Hancock 99

John Henry 206

City Council District No. 3

Betty L. Garza 137

Ron Stremler 203

Sunnyside Port Commissioner

Jeff Matson 257

Tyler Schilperoort 524

Zillah Mayor

Gary V. Clark 102

Scott Carmack 244

Yakima County Prop. No. 1

Yes 11,803

No 7,682

Advisory Vote No. 16

Repealed 13,998

Maintained 5,238

Advisory Vote No. 17

Repealed 15,104

Maintained 4,028

Advisory Vote No. 18