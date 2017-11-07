0

Initial returns from the Nov. 7 General Election

First batch of votes counted in area races

As of Tuesday, November 7, 2017 | 10:42 p.m.

Here are the 8 p.m. totals for Lower Yakima Valley races in the Nov. 7 general election.

Benton County Sheriff

  • Jerry Hatcher 13,561
  • Ken Lattin 10,155

Prosser Consolidated School District 116 District No. 4

  • Scott Coleman 667
  • Maricela Sanchez 566

Prosser Hospital District Position No. 1

  • Susan L. Reams 959
  • Don Green 851

West Benton Regional Fire Authority | Position 5

  • Ricard Clizbe 569
  • Kevin F. Hanlon 573

Grandview City Council Position 3

  • Gloria Mendoza 228
  • Dina Ibarra 134

City of Mabton

Mayor

  • Mario Martinez 35
  • Laura Vasquez 58

City Council Position No. 1

  • Diana Castaneda 34
  • Oping P. Hutson 24
  • Mark Goumeau 14

Mabton City Council Position No. 2

  • Rachel Ruelas 31
  • Sophia Sotelo 60

Mabton City Council Position No. 3

  • Cindy Rendon 50
  • Duran Rivera 35

Sunnyside

City Council District No. 1

  • Theresa Hancock 99
  • John Henry 206

City Council District No. 3

  • Betty L. Garza 137
  • Ron Stremler 203

Sunnyside Port Commissioner

  • Jeff Matson 257
  • Tyler Schilperoort 524

Zillah Mayor

  • Gary V. Clark 102
  • Scott Carmack 244

Yakima County Prop. No. 1

  • Yes 11,803
  • No 7,682

Advisory Vote No. 16

  • Repealed 13,998
  • Maintained 5,238

Advisory Vote No. 17

  • Repealed 15,104
  • Maintained 4,028

Advisory Vote No. 18

  • Repealed 14,529
  • Maintained 4,698

