Initial returns from the Nov. 7 General Election

Here are the 8 p.m. totals for Lower Yakima Valley races in the Nov. 7 general election.
Benton County Sheriff
- Jerry Hatcher 13,561
- Ken Lattin 10,155
Prosser Consolidated School District 116 District No. 4
- Scott Coleman 667
- Maricela Sanchez 566
Prosser Hospital District Position No. 1
- Susan L. Reams 959
- Don Green 851
West Benton Regional Fire Authority | Position 5
- Ricard Clizbe 569
- Kevin F. Hanlon 573
Grandview City Council Position 3
- Gloria Mendoza 228
- Dina Ibarra 134
City of Mabton
Mayor
- Mario Martinez 35
- Laura Vasquez 58
City Council Position No. 1
- Diana Castaneda 34
- Oping P. Hutson 24
- Mark Goumeau 14
Mabton City Council Position No. 2
- Rachel Ruelas 31
- Sophia Sotelo 60
Mabton City Council Position No. 3
- Cindy Rendon 50
- Duran Rivera 35
Sunnyside
City Council District No. 1
- Theresa Hancock 99
- John Henry 206
City Council District No. 3
- Betty L. Garza 137
- Ron Stremler 203
Sunnyside Port Commissioner
- Jeff Matson 257
- Tyler Schilperoort 524
Zillah Mayor
- Gary V. Clark 102
- Scott Carmack 244
Yakima County Prop. No. 1
- Yes 11,803
- No 7,682
Advisory Vote No. 16
- Repealed 13,998
- Maintained 5,238
Advisory Vote No. 17
- Repealed 15,104
- Maintained 4,028
Advisory Vote No. 18
- Repealed 14,529
- Maintained 4,698
