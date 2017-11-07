Is it too early for Christmas tree permits?

WENATCHEE — All fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the national Every Kid in a Park initiative. Fourth graders can enjoy a family adventure searching for a Christmas tree in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Christmas tree permits are available at all Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest ranger district offices and headquarters office during regular business hours. Most of these offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Permits are also available for sale for $5 each to the general public, with a limit of two permits per family; permits are not refundable.
In order for fourth graders to receive a free tree permit they must present a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid in a Park website at www.everykidinapark.gov
Visit a Forest office to claim the free permit. The fourth grader must be present to receive a free Christmas tree permit tag.
The Every Kid in a Park pass or the Northwest Forest Pass will need to be displayed on the vehicle dashboard.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment