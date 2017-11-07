Is it too early for Christmas tree permits?

— All fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the national Every Kid in a Park initiative. Fourth graders can enjoy a family adventure searching for a Christmas tree in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

Christmas tree permits are available at all Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest ranger district offices and headquarters office during regular business hours. Most of these offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Permits are also available for sale for $5 each to the general public, with a limit of two permits per family; permits are not refundable.

In order for fourth graders to receive a free tree permit they must present a valid paper voucher printed from the Every Kid in a Park website at www.everykidinapark.gov

Visit a Forest office to claim the free permit. The fourth grader must be present to receive a free Christmas tree permit tag.

The Every Kid in a Park pass or the Northwest Forest Pass will need to be displayed on the vehicle dashboard.