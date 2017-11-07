Loran Hancock, 75, succumbed to complications as a result of a battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



Loran passed at home in Sunnyside, on Nov. 1, 2017, with family by his side.

He was born to Tom and Pearl Hancock, in Grandview, Sept. 13, 1942. Loran attended school in Grandview with his 10 siblings and was a proud member of the Class of 1962. During his time at GHS, he played football, basketball, track and baseball and held many school records. He worked for Pacific Power & Light for 30 years and the Daily Sun News, as well as the family business, The Funny Farm.

Loran was a longtime member of Black Rock Creek Golf Course where he made lifelong friends. It was at Black Rock that he met his best friend and soulmate, Theresa. Loran and Theresa married in 199 in Reno, NV. They made their home in Sunnyside, where they were active in the Lions Club and Loran was a member of the Sunnyside Arts Commission. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman.

Loran was an amazing artist and his art is cherished by his family. He valued his family above all else, friends were a very close second. Although, he considered many friends to be family. Loran’s sense of humor will never be forgotten by those he knew and loved. Even as he fought to defeat his AML, he always had a smile for the nurses and doctors at UW Medical Center and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Loran is survived by his wife, Theresa, his son Jon and Nicole Hancock, Boise, Idaho, his son Jeremy and Kelly Hancock, Exeter, Calif., his daughter Cheyenne and Gary LaViolette, West Richland, and his son Chris Trammel and Holly Sutton, Yakima; and Loran’s grandchildren, Jessica Hancock, Max LaViolette, Grace Martinho, Emma LaViolette, Joshua Hancock, Laurel Hancock, and great-grandson Jackson Lochridge. Loran’s best friend and father-in-law, Max Wickham. Loran’s siblings, brother Deno Hancock, sister Mary and Mike Mortimore, brother Ed and Peggy Hancock, brother Eldon and Carla Hancock, sister Lita Hancock, and sister Teresa Hancock. Loran is also survived by many friends and his pals from the GHS Class of ’62.

Loran is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law Barbara Wickham, brothers Jim, Almon and Theron Hancock, and sister Rita Brumley.



On April 8, 2018, we will celebrate the amazing man he was at Black Rock Creek Golf Course. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pet Overpopulation Prevention, PO Box 1730, Richland, WA., 99352; a place where his granddaughter, Emma, volunteers weekly and to honor his affection for all the animals that touched his life.

Our family would like to thank everyone for their support, encouragement, help, meals and visits. You were all important to Loran and continue to be a very important part of our lives.