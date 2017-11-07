Patricia N. Richards of Sunnyside and formerly of Mattawa went to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 30, 2017.

Patricia was born on June 26, 1934, in Soap Lake to Ray and Marjorie Bryant. Patricia lived the most of her childhood in the John Day, Ore., area.

In the fall of 1949, she met the love of her heart William A Richards. They married in January 15, 1951.

Together they raised six children Rebecca (John) Schei, Christine (Esqiuio) Valenzula, Joel (Cheryl) Richards, JoAnne (John) Morford, Bill Richards and Lyle (Araceli) Richards.

Their children giving them 17 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren to continue their journeys and adventures.

Patricia was preceded in death by; a daughter Christine Valenzula, both parents, two sisters, and one bother.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 11, 2017, the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 400 North Avenue, with a reception to follow.

