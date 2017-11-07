Pilot is guest speaker

— In honor of Veteran’s Day, Downtown Rotary of Yakima has invited Shannon Huffman Polson to speak at its Thursday meeting at the Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. Eighth St. Non-Rotarians are welcome to attend the noon meeting.

Polson, one of the first women to fly the Apache attack helicopter in the U.S. Army, is the author of North of Hope and a book of essays, The Way the Wild Gets Inside. Polson will speak to the group about leadership, managing change and her experiences writing on her blog, The Grit Project.

Polson has spent time on four continents, leading two flight platoons, including one in Bosnia-Herzegovina, and commanding a line company in Korea.



After her presentation, Polson will be available to chat with attendees and sign copies of her book.

There is a fee for non-Rotarians to attend.