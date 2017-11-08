Enjoy a state park Saturday

— State Parks are open free to visitors wanting to get outdoors in celebration of Veterans Day this Saturday.

For a short day trip, Lower Yakima Valley residents can enjoy Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road.

Also on the list of parks to enjoy is Yakima Sportsman Park and Brooks Memorial State Park near Goldendale.

A Discover Pass is not needed on the free parks day, one of the last two before the year ends.

The next free parks day is Nov. 23 in celebration of “Autumn Day.”