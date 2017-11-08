State volleyball tournament opens

YAKIMA — The state high school volleyball tournament opens Thursday morning in the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima. Only two Lower Yakima Valley teams made qualified. Sunnyside Christian girls looking for a trophy in the 1B division. Their first game is at 9:45 a.m. The Kiona Benton girls open play at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 1A division. Daily Sun staff will be following the local girls on their road to trophies.
