Sunnyside High on distinction list, again

— The Superintendent of Public Instruction has announced the 2017 schools of distinction, and Sunnyside High School is on the list for the third straight year.

Eight of south-central Washington’s schools are among 98 honored statewide. The award recognizes outstanding student improvement during the past five years in reading and math, as well as graduation rates.



Highland School District’s Tieton Intermediate School, Mabton School District’s Mabton Junior/Senior High School, Thorp School District’s Elementary and Junior/Senior High, and Zillah School District’s Zillah Intermediate School are receiving the award for the first time.

The School of Distinction Award goes to the Top 5 percent of schools attaining the most outstanding levels of sustained improvement in English language arts, math and graduation rates during the past 5-year period.

Levels of student achievement are calculated from state test scores, including the Smarter Balanced Assessment, High School Proficiency Exam and high school End-of-Course math results.

Schools honored for two years include East Valley’s East Valley Central Middle School and East Valley Elementary School.